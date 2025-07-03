Pirates Make MLB History in Latest Run
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates played so well during their most recent homestand, that they set a record that no other team in MLB history has done before.
The Pirates swept both the New York Mets, June 27-29, and the St. Louis Cardinals, June 30-July 2, at PNC Park, excelling in all facets of baseball and putting on a show for the home fans.
They scored 43 runs over the six games, including nine runs twice and a season-high 12 runs vs. the Mets, while adding 13 runs vs. the Cardinals. They also only allowed four runs vs. the Mets and none vs. the Cardinals, outscoring their two opponents 43-4.
That marks the most runs scored over a six-game span with less than five runs allowed in MLB history. The last team that allowed that little and scored that much was the Cincinnati Outlaw Reds in 1884 at 42 runs, according to Dan Zangrilli of 93.7 The Fan.
The Pirates also achieved many feats during this homestand, which gives their season much more meaning before they start a nine-game road trip before the All-Star break, according to Zangrilli.
This ties their longest winning streak since July 11-20 and marks the first time with consecutive sweeps at PNC Park since they did so in 2019 vs. the Cincinnati Reds from Sept. 3-5, vs. the Miami Marlins from Sept. 7-8 and vs. the Kansas City Royals from Sept. 17-19.
It is the first time they've finished a homestand with a record of 6-0 or better since June 28-July 4, 2004, where they swept a three-game series with the Cardinals, June 28-30, and a four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Pirates also put up three consecutive shutouts for the first time since 2015, a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on June 14 and then wins of 11-0 on June 15 and 3-0 on June 6 over the Chicago White Sox at home.
It is just the third three-game series where the Pirates haven't allowed any runs. They also did so vs. St. Louis from Oct. 2-3, 1976 and vs. the Boston Beaneaters, June 4-6, 1903.
Their seven consecutive wins at home, starting with the 8-3 series finale win over the Texas Rangers on June 29, marks the longest streak since June 19-July 3, 2019, when they also won seven consecutive games at home.
The Pirates allowing two runs or less in each of their six wins marks the longest streak since May 22-27, 2015, when they did the same over six games against the Mets, May 22-24 and vs. the Mariners, May 25-27.
Pittsburgh currently sit 38-50 overall, but if they perform like they did at home on their next road trip, they may give themselves a chance to make something of this campaign.
