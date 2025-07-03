Pirates' Mitch Keller Sets New Record in Victory
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller excelled in his latest outing, setting a new record along the way.
Keller threw seven scoreless innings over 97 pitches, allowing five hits, a hit-by-pitch and no runs, while striking out seven batters in the 5-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on July 2.
His second strikeout of the day secured his new record of most strikeouts by any pitcher in PNC Park history, his 384th, passing Paul Maholm, who previously held the record at 383.
"Yeah, it's a huge honor," Keller said after the game. "It just kind of means I've been here the longest, probably, out of anybody. Yeah, it's definitely cool. Time flies by honestly. If you told me I'd break a record at PNC Park, I would never even think of that, which is cool. Probably will be really cool when I go back and reflect on it and see how cool it actually is. It's a special one."
Keller previously took the record for most strikeouts by a Pirates pitcher at PNC Park in the 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on May 24, as he got up to 364 strikeouts, moving past Maholm, who had 361 strikeouts over his seven seasons with the Pirates from 2005-11.
Francisco Liriano (2013-15, 2019) and Maholm, both left-handed pitchers, also had strikeouts against the Pirates at PNC Park, as they pitched for other teams.
Maholm pitched against the Pirates at PNC Park with the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves in 2012 and 2013, while Liriano got his 14 with the Minnesota Twins in 2006 and 2012.
Pirates manager Don Kelly praised Keller for his performance in the win and how pitched better across his outing.
"Congrats to him," Kelly said. "He has definitely earned that. He did a phenomenal job today. Seven innings shutout, and he got better, it seemed, as the game went on. Just continued to throw strikes, threw everything for strikes, commanded both sides of the plate. Just did a great job."
Keller has had a strong season in 2025, despite a 3-10 record, as he possesses a 3.64 ERA over 106.1 innings pitched over 18 starts, 84 strikeouts to 26 walks, a .245 opposing batting average and a 1.19 WHIP.
He has 12 quality starts, tying him for the sixth best in the MLB this season, as he's struggled getting run support in 2025.
Keller did take advantage of the run support these past two outings, with five runs against the Cardinals and then a 9-1 victory vs. the New York Mets on June 27, also at home.
He has a 39-60 record over 151 games pitched and 149 starts with the Pirates, a 4.47 ERA over 808.2 innings pitched, 771 strikeouts to 274 walks, an opposing batting average of .268 and a 1.38 WHIP.
