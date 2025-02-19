Pirates' Spencer Horwitz Inching Closer To Return
The Pittsburgh Pirates were hit hard out of the gate when it was revealed that first baseman Spencer Horwitz had surgery on his right wrist the week before spring workouts began.
Horwitz has seemingly taken a step in the right direction, though. Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk gave an update on Horwitz, saying that he had the sutures removed from his right wrist and is still on track to return in the six to eight week timeline that general manager Ben Cherington gave on Feb. 12.
Horwitz was seen after practice taking ground balls at first base.
Pittsburgh acquired Horwitz from the Cleveland Guardians for right-handed starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and left-handed pitching prospects Michael Kennedy and Joshua Hartle. Horwitz played 97 games for the Toronto Blue Jays last season and was traded to the Guradians as part of a deal for All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez.
Cherington noted that during the medical process of the trade, he was made aware of an issue with Horwitz's right wrist, but a different issue led to the left-handed hitting first baseman needing surgery.
"Shortly after PiratesFest, as he got into his offseason hitting progression, he experienced some new symptoms, and so after some back and forth and a period of rest, we decided to have him checked out again by Dr. Graham," Cherington said. "With a new MRI, Dr. Graham, who had also seen him when he was in Toronto, identified the new injury to the tendon in his right wrist and recommended the procedure that happened a couple weeks ago...It's frustrating and a setback."
Horwitz, 27, batted .265/.357/.433 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs for the Blue Jays last season. He began the season in Triple-A Buffalo and batted 335/.456/.514 with 4 home runs and 38 RBIs before getting called up and making his 2024 debut in the big leagues on June 8.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates