Pirates' Oneil Cruz Helped Recruit Tommy Pham
The connection between Tommy Pham and the Pittsburgh Pirates began before he signed a one-year deal earlier in February.
Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz said he crossed paths with Pham during Winter Ball in the Dominican Republic. There, the seeds were planted for Cruz to eventually become teammates with Pham. Cruz also noted that he knows Pham because of former Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco.
"He was out there getting ready for a game, and they had some conversation," Cruz said through Pirates coach and translator Stephen Morales. "He knows Tommy because of Gregory Polanco, and they were having conversation before they were getting ready for games out in the Dominican. Tommy was telling him that, 'Hey, talk to your people. I want to sign with the Pirates.' And I said, 'I'll be more than happy to tell them, and I'll be even even happier if you sign with us.' And that's how it happened. That connection was created down in Winter Ball in the Dominican Republic."
It didn't take much more convincing for Pham to decide he was signing with the Pirates. Earlier in the week, Pham noted the opportunity he believes he'll be getting with Pittsburgh as opposed to other teams that showed interest in signing him.
"I really like this opportunity here, and San Diego had a really good opportunity for me to get some at-bats," Pham said. "Overall, you look at the team and you choose between between your options and money, of course, but I didn't know how good this team potentially was until I was playing against them last year. So I really think this team is really close."
The veteran presence of Pham could go a long way toward helping Cruz acclimate to center field. Pham, 36, has played all over the outfield, while Cruz is entering his first full season in center field. Cruz played 23 games in center field and showed promise with his arm and speed, though, he had -3 Defensive Runs Saved but tallied two Outs Above Average by FanGraphs' metrics.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he plans to have Pham line up in left field and move two-time All-Star Bryan Reynolds to right field. Pham played 37 games in left field last season and posted one DRS and one out above average in 2024. For his career, he has posted 10 DRS and in left field but has -15 OAA.
