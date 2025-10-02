Injured Pirates Fan Facing New Charges
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates fan, who suffered serious injuries after a fall during a game last season, is facing new charges due to a different incident.
Kavan Markwood, who fell from the right field wall and onto the warning track during a game featuring the Pirates vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on April 30, has been charged with nighttime prowling, according to Mike Darnay of KDKA News.
Brentwood police, the borough that borders the southern part of the City of Pittsburgh, charged Markwood with one count of loitering and prowling at nighttime, after he allegedly "attempted to gain entry" to his ex-girlfriend's house by knocking on the door at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 28.
Doorbell footage showed that Markwood was "forcefully knocking on the front door", according to police and then leaving the area, where the police spotted him a street away.
Markwood told police, who detained him, that he went went to the home and send his ex-girlfriend text messages. Police also noted that Markwood was intoxicated at the time of detainment.
The police told Markwood that they would cite him via a mail summons and a friend picked him up.
Markwood's Fall From Roberto Clemente Wall
Markwood fell from the Roberto Clemente Wall, or right field wall, during the Pirates 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs, after jumping in excitement after a single from designated hitter Andrew McCutchen scored the tying and go-ahead runs.
He jumped up in the air and then his legs clipped the railing, leading him to fall down onto the warning track.
The Roberto Clemente Wall is 21 feet high in honor of the Hall of Fame right fielder, who wore the No. 21 jersey his entire career (1955-72) with the Pirates.
Ushers, police and medical staff from both ball clubs immediately rushed and addressed the situation. They placed the 20-year old male on a stretcher and carted him off the field, with EMS transporting him to nearby Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side.
Pirates and Cubs players both held a moment of silence while the emergency workers handled the difficult scene on hand.
Markwood suffered a broken back, a broken, a punctured lung and every rib broken due to the high fall. He told Inside Edition in a recent interview that he can't feel two of his fingers
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police treated the jump as accidental, with no charges filed on anyone, but the Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement filed two charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor against Markwood's friend, Ethan Kirkwood, on May 20.
Markwood had shown up in at Pittsburgh city court this week in support of Kirkwood. Kirkwood's lawyer told KDKA News that one of the misdemeanor counts was waived, with one remaining.
The Pirates had Markwood throw out a ceremonial first pitch against the Athletics on Sept. 20 at PNC Park, honoring his progress after the fall.
