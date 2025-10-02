Look: Pirates' Paul Skenes Celebrates Livvy Dunne's Birthday
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has just begun his 2025 offseason and made sure to show love to girlfriend Livvy Dunne on her special day.
Dunne celebrated her 23rd birthday on Oct. 1, with Skenes in New York City, just the third day following the conclusion of the 2025 season for the Pirates.
Skenes went all out for Dunne, with a balloon birthday cake, a balloon "23", a beautiful birthday cake, a bouquet of white roses, as well as cotton candy filled baloons, which Dunne posted on her Instagram story.
Dunne also helped celebrate Skenes' 23rd birthday on May 29, as the couple enjoyed a day off on the water in San Diego ahead of the series vs. the Padres at Petco Park.
Skenes just finished an incredible season in 2025, that made both franchise and MLB history.
He had a 10-10 record in 32 starts, a 1.97 ERA over 187.2 innings pitched, 216 strikeouts to 42 walks, a .199 opposing batting average and a 0.95 WHIP, along with a 10.36 K/9,a 2.01 BB/9 and a 5.14 K/BB.
Skenes ranked amongst the best pitchers in the MLB, with the lowest ERA, tied for the fourth most strikeouts, the fourth lowest WHIP, the sixth lowest batting average and the 10th most innings pitched, plus the fifth best K/BB, seventh best K/9 and ninth best BB/9.
He made Pirates history, with his 216 strikeouts the most for a right-handed pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920). Only Ed Morris, who had 326 strikeouts in 1886 and 298 strikeouts in 1885, the most and second most in a season in franchise history, has more than him.
Skenes finished as the first MLB pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA in a season since right-hander Justin Verlander did so with the Houston Astros in 2022.
He will likely go on and win the National League Cy Young Award in November, but had great support from Dunne all season.
Dunne attended most of Skenes' starts at PNC Park and on the road throughout the 2025 season, showing support for her boyfriend home or away.
Skenes and Dunne still spent a great amount of time with each other during the season, even with their busy schedules. This included going out to dinner on occasion, stunning on theAll-Star red carpet, vacationing in the Hamptons, going golfing and much more.
The two started dating back when they were student-athletes at LSU. The duo also featured in GQ magazine earlier this year, with the couple wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
Skenes excelled at LSU in 2023, after transferring in from Air Force, helping them win a National Championship. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks.
The Pirates took Skenes with the first overall pick and he joined on a record signing bonus of $9.2 million, and won NL Rookie of the Year Award for the 2024 season.
Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She just finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics, where they finished third at the National Championships.
She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time o the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
The two now have extra time to enjoy themselves during the offseason, before the 2026 season comes around for Skenes and the Pirates.
