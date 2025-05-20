Charges Filed in Pirates Fan’s Fall From Outfield Wall
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates fan's fall from an outfield wall at PNC Park recently resulted in charges filed.
Kavan Markwood fell from the Roberto Clemente Wall, or right field wall, during the Pirates 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on April 30.
Jennifer Borrasso of KDKA TV News reported that the Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement filed two charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor against Markwood's friend, Ethan Kirkwood.
The Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement is alleging that Kirkwood, who is 21 years old and from McKeesport, gave Markwood, who is 20 years old and underage, alcohol that played a role in his fall.
Both charges are third-degree misdemeanors and were filed in the Magesterial District Court 05-0-03 on May 20. Penalties for a third-degree misdemeanor can range from a year imprisonment to $2,500 of fines.
Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a ball that bounced off of Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson's glove, scoring two runs and giving the Pirates the go-ahead lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Markwood, standing at the front of the right field wall section, jumped up in excitement, lost his footing and fell off the railing and to the warning track. The Roberto Clemente Wall stands 21 feet high, in honor of the Pirates Hall of Fame right fielder, who wore the No. 21 jersey.
Police, medical staff of both ball clubs, ushers and others immediately rushed and dealt with the situation. They got Markwood onto a medical cart and stretched him off the field and EMS transported him to Allegheny General Hospital.
Markwood suffered a broken neck, clavicle and back during the fall, which requires a lenghty healing process.
Jennifer Phillips, who organized the GoFundMe for Markwood, gave updates that said Markwood was speaking with family and friends and that he has taken his first steps after the accident.
The GoFundMe is currently at $67,565 raised of a $70,000 goal, as of 1:40 p.m. on May 20, with 1,700 donations.
Markwood graduated from South Allegheny High School in 2022, where he played football and earned Team MVP honors. He originally played for Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio, and then enrolled at Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling, W.Va., both Division II programs.
