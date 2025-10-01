Pittsburgh Councilwoman Wants Discussion on Pirates Owner
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting has received criticism from fans, players and media alike, but this time, a government official is joining in.
Theresa Kail-Smith, a Pittsburgh city councilwoman, announced that she is calling for a post agenda before city council, where formal discussions would take place on Nutting and his ownership of the Pirates, according to Eric Bowser of DK Pittsburgh Sports.
"The Pittsburgh Pirates are more than just a baseball team; they are a vital part of our city's identity, history, and economy," Kail-Smith said. “As elected officials, we have a responsibility to listen to our constituents and facilitate a constructive conversation about what's best for the city and its residents."
A post agenda allows city council to get public feedback and work with stakeholders on a particular issue.
Bowser also reported that Kail-Smith called the post agenda on Nutting, as she wants to open up a public dialogue on how the Pirates are run and where they are going in the future.
The City of Pittsburgh has a vested interest in PNC Park, as they, Allegheny County and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania contributed most of the $809 million for the construction of the ball park, as well as Heinz Field, now Acrisure Stadium, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, both of which are located in the North Shore neighborhood in Pittsburgh. The Pirates contributed $40 million to the project.
The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County owns the ballpark and leases it to the Pirates. The original lease started with the opening of the ballpark in 2001 and ends in 2030, a 30-year lease
The Pirates pay a base rent of $100,000 per year to the SEA and then an "Excess Gate", which includes a percentage of ticket revenue, an "Excess Concession Revenue", which includes a percentage of money made from concessions, plus a "Ticket Surcharge", which is money made from ticket surcharge.
Nutting has served as principal owner since Jan. 12, 2007 and the chairman of the board since 2002.
The Pirates have struggled during his tenure, with a 1354-1619 (.455) record in 19 seasons, just three playoff appearances from 2013-15 and four winning seasons total.
They haven't had a winning season since 2018 and is on a decade-long absence outside the postseason, both the second-longest streaks for any MLB-team, aside from the Los Angeles Angels.
Nutting has also historically had low payrolls, including starting the 2025 season with a payroll of of $89,975,500, per Cot's Contracts, which was $20 million lower than their next National League Central opponent in the Milwaukee Brewers at $109,141,136.
It was the fourth lowest in the MLB, with only the Miami Marlins at $68.9 million, Chicago White Sox at $74 million, the Athletics at $78.2 million and the Tampa Bay Rays at $82.9 million ranking lower than the Pirates.
The Pirates finished 71-91 overall in 2025, last in the National League Central Division and with the fifth worst record in baseball.
While Pirates fans might hope for some free agent acquisitions in the offseason, Nutting hasn't historically spent much on free agents either.
The Pirates haven't signed a free agent position player to a multi-year deal since John Jaso, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal on Dec. 23, 2015, and the last free agent to a multi-year deal since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova, who signed a three-year, $26 million deal on Dec. 27, 2016
Pirates fans have shown their frustrations with Nutting, with regular "Sell the team Bob" chants at PNC Park, accosting him on the left field rotunda on Opening Day, flying planes with that message and even graffiti outside the ballpark.
The 2026 season is an important one for the Pirates, as they have a strong pitching staff, led by Paul Skenes, and also featuring veterans like Mitch Keller and Johan Oviedo, plus rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler.
Pirates fans will hope that Nutting finally bucks his trend of caution towards spending and puts money into a team that could make the postseason in 2026.
