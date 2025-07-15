Pirates' Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Stun on All-Star Red Carpet
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher and girlfriend Livvy Dunne both strutted down the red carpet ahead of the 2025 All-Star Game.
Skenes wore brown penny loafers, featuring the United State Air Force crest, honoring his time spent at the Air Force Academy, before he went to LSU. He also wore wearing a suit from David Allen Clothing, a Pittsburgh-based custom tailor, which was gray and had turquoise button holes on his left peak lapel and a turquoise upper collar.
Dunne wore a blue, Silvia Tcherassi dress, which was sleeveless, went down from the neck to the feet and had an open back. She also wore white, lace up heels, that Skenes made sure to tie up before she went down the red carpet.
Dunne said that she's loved Skenes' sense of fashion more and more as of recent, while Skenes said that him trying now is much better that what he was doing prior.
"You know what, I feel like he wants me to go through his wardrobe and pick out outfits, but I think that your style has progressively gotten better and drippier, so I've been having trust in you lately," Skenes said to Dunne on the MLB Network.
"Yeah, I mean, the bar was pretty low before," Skenes replied. "It was shorts and a t-shirt."
Skenes will start for the National League at the 2025 All-Star Game at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves later on, with first pitch set for 8:00 p.m.
He started for the NL last season as a rookie in 2024 at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, and will become the first pitcher in MLB history to start consecutive All-Star Games in the first two seasons of their career.
Skenes is also just one of five players ever that started multiple All-Star Games to begin their career. This includes Cincinnati Redlegs outfielder Frank Robinson, who also did it twice (1956-57), Minnesota Twins infielder Rod Carew (1967-69), Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki (2001-04), and New York Yankees center fielder Joe DiMaggio (1936-1942).
He has a 4-8 record over 20 starts, but hasn't received much run support, with the Pirates scoring four runs or less in 16 of his outings.
Skenes ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including first in ERA (2.01), tied for third in opposing batting average (.189), tied for fifth in WHIP (0.93) and innings pitched (121.0), plus eighth in strikeouts (131).
Dunne and Skenes took a private plane from Minneapolis to Atlanta on July 13, following the conclusion of the Pirates series vs. the Twins, which saw Dunne end up on the Jumbotron during Skenes' last start on July 11.
The couple traveled with Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz and his family to Atlanta, as Cruz competed in the Home Run Derby on July 14.
Cruz made it to the second round, the first Pirates player ever to do that, and crushed many of his 34 home runs, including one for 513 feet, tying the record for a home run in the competition, outside of the 2021 edition at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.
