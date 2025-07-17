Livvy Dunne, Pirates’ Paul Skenes Vacation in the Hamptons
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes and girlfriend Livvy Dunne both enjoyed a quick vacation during All-Star week.
Skenes and Dunne went up to Montauk, N.Y. at the Hamptons, a popular seaside resort in Long Island that people from the New York City metro area go on vacation in the summer, enjoying the beach.
Skenes and Dunne have spent most of this week together, enjoying All-Star festivities at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
The couple took a private jet from Minneapolis, following the conclusion of the Pirates series vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, July 11-13.
Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz and his family joined them on the private jet, as he competed in the Home Run Derby on July 14.
Cruz put on a show for baseball fans, hitting 21 home runs in the First Round, tied for the lead with third baseman Junior Caminero.
He also hit six of the farthest home runs in the period, with his 513 foot home run tying the the record for a home run in the competition since 2016, outside of the 2021 edition at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.
Cruz became the first Pirates player that made it out of the first round of the Home Run Derby and his 34 home runs also rank as the most in the competition for the franchise.
Dunne and Skenes supported Cruz that day and then hit the All-Star Game red carpet, where they stunned.
Skenes would start for the National League in the All-Star Game, where he struck out both second baseman Gleyber Torres and left fielder Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers, while forcing New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge into a groundout, ending his scoreless outing against the American League.
He became the first pitcher in MLB history that started the consecutive All-Star Games from the beginning of their career, as he started for the NL last season as a rookie in 2024 at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.
Skenes is also just one of five players ever that started multiple All-Star Games to begin their career. This includes Cincinnati Redlegs outfielder Frank Robinson, who also did it twice (1956-57), Minnesota Twins infielder Rod Carew (1967-69), Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki (2001-04), and New York Yankees center fielder Joe DiMaggio (1936-1942).
He has a 4-8 record over 20 starts, but hasn't received much run support, with the Pirates scoring four runs or less in 16 of his outings.
Skenes ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including first in ERA (2.01), tied for third in opposing batting average (.189), tied for fifth in WHIP (0.93) and innings pitched (121.0), plus eighth in strikeouts (131).
Dunne regularly attends Skenes' starts, coming to PNC Park or traveling all over to watch him pitch.
The two started dating at LSU, where Skenes won a National Title in 2023 and Dunne starred as a gymnast, before retiring after this most recent season. The duo also featured in GQ magazine, wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
