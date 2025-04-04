Man Released From Russian Detainment to Throw Pirates First Pitch
To mark the opening of its 25th season, PNC Park will welcome Marc Fogel, a former teacher from Oakmont, to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates’ home opener on Friday, where they will face off against the New York Yankees. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:12 p.m.
Fogel was detained in Moscow on August 14, 2021, for attempting to bring medical marijuana into Russia during his final year at the Anglo-American School. He was charged with drug smuggling and possession and sentenced to 14 years in prison. After his arrest, his family and supporters campaigned for his release, and last year, he was officially recognized as wrongfully detained. In February, the Trump administration played a key role in securing his freedom.
Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams shared his excitement about Fogel’s return, saying during a press tour on Wednesday, “As soon as we found out Marc was coming home, we knew we wanted to have him here. He was at the top of our list. We wanted to give him a warm welcome and let him feel the love from the people of Pittsburgh. It’s hard to imagine the hardships he and his family endured.”
Fogel, now 63, was recently celebrated by Penguins fans at PPG Paints Arena, where he received a standing ovation and a personalized jersey during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
In a statement following that event, Fogel expressed his gratitude: “The overwhelming support from Pittsburgh's sports teams, as well as our local media, community leaders, and activists, gave me the strength to keep going and keep fighting, just like a true Pittsburgher.”
Sasha Phillips, one of Fogel's attorneys who advocated for his release, posted on Facebook after the Penguins' game, noting, “There’s nothing like being welcomed home by your hometown team—this is a true reflection of Pittsburgh’s strong community spirit.”
Fogel will continue to feel the support from his community on Friday afternoon. Hopefully, he will also feel the joy of a Pirates victory.
