Golfer Rocks Pirates Jersey at U.S. Open
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates jerseys are normally worn by the players on the field and fans in the stands, but one person decided to wear one for a different sport.
Phillip Barbaree Jr. competed at the U.S. Open at nearby Oakmont Country Club this weekend and wore a custom Pirates jersey, with the number, '25', and his last name, 'Barbaree' on it
Barbaree didn't wear the jersey the entire weekend, just for his final hole, and celebrated with his wife, Chloe Lettau Barbaree, who is also his caddie.
He finished +18, but made the final cut for the first time at a PGA Tour or KFT event, with a five-foot put on June 14.
The U.S. Open, formerly known as the United States Open Championship, is one of the four men's major golf tournaments and the third that takes place.
The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club is the first, taking place on the weekend of the second Sunday in April. The PGA Championship occurs on the weekend before Memorial Day weekend, the U.S. Open occurs the the weekend of the third Sunday of June or Father's Day. The Open Championship happens the week of the third Friday of July.
The PGA Championship and the U.S. Open occur at various locations in the United States, while The Open Championship takes place across different courses in the United Kingdom.
Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., just 13 miles northwest from PNC Park, was the location for the U.S. Open in 2025, taking place from June 12-15.
This was the 125th edition of the U.S. Open and marks the 10th time that Oakmont Country Club has hosted, the most of any location. It has hosted the U.S. Open in 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007 and most recently in 2016.
Oakmont Country Club will host the event next in 2033, then again in 2042 and in 2049.
Some Pirates players went to the U.S. Open practice rounds earlier in the week during their home series vs. the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. This included pitchers like Paul Skenes, Braxton Ashcraft, Caleb Ferguson, Chase Shugart, Kyle Nicolas and Mike Burrows.
