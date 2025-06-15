Pirates Provide New Update on Injured Catcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the next step for one of their injured catchers.
Endy Rodríguez started for the Pirates in the series opener vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on June 6. He caught the first inning, but after going out for warmups before the second inning, he left and Henry Davis took over as catcher.
Pirates manager Don Kelly said postgame that Rodríguez felt pain in his right elbow during the first inning and wanted to test it, but couldn't go on any further.
The Pirates placed Rodríguez on the 10-day injured list on June 7 with right elbow discomfort, and he hasn't played since.
Pittsburgh then transferred catcher/first baseman Rodríguez from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list on June 13, making room on the 40-man roster for its waiver claim of right-handed pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks from the Los Angeles Angels.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said on June 11 that they still don't know the extent of Rodríguez's injury and that he would meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles that week.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported from Kelly that Rodríguez got a second option from ElAttrache and he will receive a PRP injection this week and will rest completely for four weeks.
PRP, or platelet-rich plasma, is a therapy where a doctor takes patient's blood, made up of plasma and a high concentration, and will inject it into a patient's injured area, allowing it to heal. This therapy is used for many elbow injuries, including for golfers and tennis players.
This marks the second time that Rodríguez has spent extended time on the injured list.
Rodríguez also left early vs. the the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 14. He took a curveball from star pitcher Paul Skenes off his throwing hand and suffered a right index finger laceration that required stitches, with Davis coming in for him that game as well.
Rodríguez went on the 10-day Injured List on April 15 and then eventually started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14.
He played in eight games with Indianapolis, slashing .154/.241/.385 for an OPS of .626, with four hits in 26 at-bats, two home runs for four RBIs and three walks to five strikeouts.
Rodríguez came back to the Pirates after fellow catcher Joey Bart went on the seven-day concussion Injured List on May 28.
He made nine starts at first base as Pirates starting first baseman Spencer Horwitz dealt with an injury, and also made five starts at catcher, serving as the backup to Bart, prior to his first injury.
Rodríguez started his first game back for the Pirates in their 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 1. He also started vs. the Houston Astros at PNC Park on June 4, a 3-0 win for the home team.
He suffered an injury during winter ball following the 2023 season and underwent reconstructive surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and flexor tendon on Dec. 12, which kept him out for the 2024 campaign.
Rodríguez did come back for 10 games at the end of 2024, playing six with the Double-A Altoona Curve and four with Indianapolis.
Davis has served as the main catcher for the Pirates with Rodríguez injured and Bart currently on a rehab assignment. Brett Sullivan is Davis' backup catcher, after coming up from Indianapolis on June 7.
