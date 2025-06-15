Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Changes Positions vs. Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made changes to their lineup for the series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, including having one of their best players at a different position.
Bryan Reynolds will serve as the designated hitter for the Pirates, with Andrew McCutchen not starting, and will bat second.
This marks the 18th start for Reynolds at designated hitter, last doing so in the series opener vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on June 6. He started 14 straight games at designated hitter from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates.
Alexander Canario will take over in right field, starting his first game in a week, the series finale vs. the Phillies on June 8, and will bat fifth. This is his seventh start in right field for the Pirates since the series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 25.
The Pirates will also bring in left-handed batters into their lineup, as they face Cubs right-handed starting pitcher Colin Rea.
Adam Frazier returns to left field for the fifth time in seven games and will bat seventh for the Pirates. Spencer Horwitz will play first base and bat fourth and Brett Sullivan makes his third start with the Pirates at catcher and will bat eighth.
The Pirates will keep their other four players at the same positions. Oneil Cruz stays in center field and leads off, Nick Gonzales will play second base, but moves up one spot to third in the batting order, Ke'Bryan Hayes continues on at third base, but drops down two places to seventh in the lineup and Isiah Kiner-Falefa plays shortstop and bats ninth.
Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller makes his 15th start of the season and his first against the Cubs.
First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. Chicago Cubs
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
1B Spencer Horwitz
RF Alexander Canario
LF Adam Frazier
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
C Brett Sullivan
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
