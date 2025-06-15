Pirates' Konnor Griffin Hits First High-A Home Run
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin has had an excellent week, capping it off with a great display of power.
Griffin, now with High-A Greensboro, traveled to face the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves on June 14.
He ledoff the game and hit a breaking ball over the middle of the plate from Rome right-handed starting pitcher Adam Maier for a solo home run over the left field wall. This marked his first home runs since coming up to High-A on June 10.
Griffin finished with three hits in the game, including an RBI-single in the top of the second inning, plus a walk, two stolen bases and a strikeout in the 10-7 win for Greensboro.
He has had a great start to his time with Greensboro, slashing .435/.500/.739 for an OPS of 1.239, with 10 hits in 23 at-bats, four doubles, five RBIs, two walks to two strikeouts and five stolen bases on six attempts in five games.
Griffin has had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he's played in at High-A, showing that his strengths at this level.
The Pirates promoted Griffin to Greensboro on June 10, after a strong showing at Single-A Bradenton this season.
Griffin excelled with Bradenton, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
He ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
Griffin has also mostly played at shortstop, starting 32 of his 49 games with Bradenton and four of five games with Greensboro there this season, while also serving as designated hitter in nine games for Bradenton and one game for Greensboro, plus and center field for eight games with Bradenton.
He had an incredible month of May, slashing .354/.393/.515 for an OPS of .909, with 35 hits in 99 at-bats, five doubles, one triple, three home runs, 14 RBIs, four walks to 21 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases in 24 games.
Griffin had a great final game for Bradenton on June 7 against the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, hitting his first professional inside-the-park home run, displaying his power and speed that have scouts projecting him as a multi-tool player at the MLB level.
MLB Pipeline ranks Griffin, who just turned 19 years old, as the No. 2 prospect in the Pirates system behind right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler, plus No. 34 overall in baseball.
The Pirates took Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
Griffin is with five other top Pirates prospects in Greensboro. This includes catcher Omar Alfonzo (No. 19), right-handed pitchers Carlson Reed (No. 20) and Khristian Curtis (No. 24), second baseman/shortstop Keiner Delgado (2B/SS) and outfielder Shalin Polanco (No. 29).
