Pirates' Paul Skenes, GF Livvy Dunne Go Golfing
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Livvy Dunne both have incredibly busy schedules, but still find time to enjoy each other's company.
Skenes and Dunne recently went golfing together at a Pittsburgh-area golf course this week, with Dunne posting about it on her Snapchat story.
Skenes wore his 'Taylormade' golf hat, a Shop 412 polo and a blue golf shorts, readying himself for the day out. Dunne kept it more simple, with black shirts and shorts for the beautiful, sunny day.
Dunne also watched Skenes in his most recent outing against the Houston Astros at PNC Park on June 3.
Skenes allowed just three hits, a walk and a solo home run over eight innings, while posting eight strikeouts, but the Pirates offense struggled massively in the 3-0 shutout defeat.
He is currently one of the best pitchers in baseball, despite his 4-6 record. He possesses a 2.05 ERA, with 19 earned runs over 83.1 innings pitched, 85 strikeouts to 19 walks, an opposing batting average of .181, a 0.88 WHIP, a 9.18 K/9 and a 2.05 BB/9.
Skenes leads the MLB in innings pitched, second in opposing batting average, fourth in WHIP, and seventh in ERA and tied for ninth in strikeouts.
Skenes and Dunne began dating back at LSU, and the two have been inseparable ever since. The duo also featured in a GQ magazine feature, with the couple wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She just finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics, where they finished third at the National Championships.
She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time o the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a national title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player at the time.
Skenes has pitched sensationally since coming up to the MLB on May 11, 2024, serving as one of the best players in baseball.
He finished his rookie season with an 11-3 record over 23 starts, allowing just 29 earned runs over 133.0 innings pitched for a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts to 32 walks, a .198 opposing batting average, a 0.95 WHIP and a 11.50 K/9.
Skenes started for the National League in the All-Star game that season, becoming the first rookie to do so since Hideo Nomo did so in 1995 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He went on to win NL Rookie of the Year, earning 23 of the 30 first-place votes and becoming the first Pirates player since outfielder Jason Bay did so 20 years earlier in 2004.
Skenes also earned All-MLB First Team honors and finished third for the NL Cy Young Award.
