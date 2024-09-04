Pirates Make Last Minute Lineup Change vs. Cubs
Wednesday night the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-73) will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs (71-68) who are hanging on by a thread in the National League Wild Card race, sitting 4.5 games out of the Atlanta Braves for that third and final spot.
The Pirates received yet another strong outing from ace Paul Skenes on Tuesday despite laboring through the first three inning were he tossed 77 pitches. He was able to gut out five scoreless frames before turning it over to the bullpen. Colin Holderman, Carmen Mlodzinski, and David Bendar continued to throw up zeroes to complete a 5-0 shutout.
Below, you'll find tonight's starting lineups which were turned in just moments ago by managers Derek Shelton and Craig Counsell. Moments ago, Andrew McCutchen was removed from the lineup. Oneil Cruz will now DH while Michael A. Taylor mans center field.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
2. LF Bryan Reynolds
3. 2B Nick Gonzales
4. DH Oneil Cruz
5. 1B Connor Joe
6. RF Bryan De La Cruz
7. 3B Jared Triolo
8. CF Michael A. Taylor
9. C Henry Davis
P Domingo German (0-0, 6.11 ERA)
Player to Watch - 2B Nick Gonzales
Since returning from a groin injury, Gonzales has been on a tear. In his seven games since being activated, Gonzales is 11-of-32 (.344) with three doubles and four multi-hit games. In 77 plate appearances this season against left-handed pitching, Gonzales is 21-for-73 with two homers and 13 RBI. Andrew McCutchen and Connor Joe have been great against lefties in their respective careers and of late, so has Oneil Cruz. Gonzales is in a spot to set the tone for those guys in the middle of the order.
CHICAGO CUBS
1. LF Ian Happ
2. 1B Michael Busch
3. DH Seiya Suzuki
4. RF Cody Bellinger
5. 3B Isaac Paredes
6. 2B Nico Hoerner
7. SS Dansby Swanson
8. CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
9. C Miguel Amaya
P Shota Imanaga (11-3, 3.14 ERA)
First pitch between the Pirates and Cubs is set for 7:40 p.m. EST.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates