Pirates Sign Outfielder to Minor League Contract
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates continue making roster moves throughout the offseason, with the 2025 season only about two months away.
The Pirates signed outfielder Camden Sanders to a minor league contract, according to the transactions page. They also assigned him to the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A.
Sanders hails from London, Ontario in Canada and attended H.B. Beal Secondary School for his high schoo. He also played for Great Lakes Canadians 17U travel team .
No MLB team took him in the 2024 MLB Draft and he committed to Niagara. Perfect Game ranked him as the 11th best outfielder in Ontario and the No. 73 overall player in the province.
Sanders was a multi-sport athlete in high school, playing basketball, track and volleyball. His 6-foot-2, 190-pound frame benefitted him in a number of ways, allowing him to possess a strong, powerful swing and good speed/length in the outfield.
The Pirates have made some other recent moves, including adding outfielder Andrew McCutchen to the 40-man roster, after re-signing him to a one year, $5 million deal, and designating infielder Tristan Gray for assignment, who they picked up off of waivers on Oct. 31.
They've also re-signed right hand pitcher Ryder Ryan to a minor league contract and a invite to spring training. They also released minor league infielder Andrés Alvarez, who they selected in the 22nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft and spent five seasons in their league system, including 2024 with Indianapolis
The Pirates made a trade with the Boston Red Sox, sending right-handed pitcher Matt McShane, who they took in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft, for right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart, who pitched at the MLB level towards the end of the season.
Pittsburgh will have their pitchers and catches report to Spring Training on Feb. 12 and then the rest of the team will come around on Feb. 18 to Bradenton, Fla.
The Pirates will start their 2025 season on the road, as they face the Miami Marlins on the road, March 27-30, for the second straight year. They'll also face the Tampa Bay Rays on the road afterwards, before hosting the New York Yankees for their first home series of the season.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates