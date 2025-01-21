Pirates Add Andrew McCutchen to 40-Man Roster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates made sure that they'll have one of their greats ready for the upcoming season.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates officially added Andrew McCutchen to the 40-man roster. They also designated infielder Tristan Gray for assignment, who they claimed off of waivers on Oct. 31, for a corresponding move.
The Pirates putting McCutchen on the 40-man roster will allow them to place him on the 26-man MLB roster, which then permits McCutchen to play for the team.
McCutchen served mostly as a designated hitter last season, playing in 120 games, with 104 hits, 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 50 RBIs and slashing .232/.328/.411 at 38 years old for the Pirates.
The Pirates selected McCutchen with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft out of Fort Meade High School in Fort Meade, Fla. They convinced him to forgo his commitment to Florida, offering him a $1.9 million signing bonus.
McCutchen made his MLB debut in June 2009 and had a great rookie campaign, slashing .286/.365/.471, while adding 124 hits, 26 doubles, nine triples, 12 home runs, 54 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and 54 walks to 83 strikeouts. He finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.
His continued to improve over the coming years, with five consecutive All-Star appearances for the NL from 2011-15, four consecutive Silver Slugger Awards from 2012-15 and a Gold Glove Award in 2012.
McCutchen won the NL MVP in 2013, as he slashed .317/.404/.508 with 185 hits, 38 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs 84 RBIs, 27 steals and 78 walks to 101 strikeouts. He also helped the Pirates end a streak 20-consecutive losing seasons and make the Playoffs for the first time since 1992.
The Pirates traded McCutchen after the 2017 season to the San Francisco Giants. He spent part of the 2018 season there, before they traded him to the New York Yankees.
He signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies that offseason, keeping him there through the 2021 season. He also played the 2022 season for the Milwaukee Brewers.
McCutchen re-signed with the Pirates on a one-year, $5 million contract before the 2023 season. He would do the same prior to the 2024 season and again for this season, marking his 12th with the franchise.
He has played in 1,578 games, made 1,667 hits, 329 doubles, 45 triples, 235 home runs, 818 RBI, 185 stolen bases and 818 walks, while slashing .284/.375/.475 in his 11 seasons with Pittsburgh.
