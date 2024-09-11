Pirates Sweep Seven-Game Season Series from Marlins
The Pittsburgh Pirates completed the series sweep over the Miami Marlins Wednesday afternoon, winning 3-1, also sweeping the season series.
The Pirates scored their first two runs of the game in the bottom half of the first after Bryan Reynolds doubled to the right field corner to get in scoring position. Joey Bart was hit by a pitch and then Nick Gonzales notched an infield hit to short to load the bases up. Oneil Cruz walked, scoring Reynolds and then a sac fly from Connor Joe doubled the lead. In the second, Jared Triolo homered to left and that would be the final run of the day for the Bucs but that's all they would need.
Starting pitcher Bailey Falter picked up his eighth win of the season tossing a strong 7.1 innings where he allowed just two hits, striking out five, and walking three with no runs crossing the plate. Colin Holderman came on in relief and finished out the eighth inning getting a pair of grounders from Xavier Edwards and Connor Norby. Miami would score one run in the ninth but stranded the bases loaded to end the game as Jalen Beeks got Edwards to fly out to end it.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0-4
2. DH Bryan Reynolds 2-3, 2B
3. C Joey Bart 0-3
4. 2B Nick Gonzales 2-4
5. CF Oneil Cruz 0-3, BB, RBI
6. 1B Connor Joe 0-3, RBI
7. RF Bryan De La Cruz 0-3
8. LF Billy Cook 0-3
9. 3B Jared Triolo 2-3 HR, RBI
MIAMI MARLINS
1. 3B Connor Norby 0-4
2. 2B-SS Otto Lopez 1-3, 2B, RBI
3. DH Jake Burger 0-4
4. 1B Jonah Bride 1-3, BB
5. RF Jesus Sanchez 0-4
6. CF Christian Pache 2-4, RBI
7. LF Kyle Stowers 1-3, BB
8. 2B Javier Sanoja 0-2
PH Xavier Edwards 0-2
9. C Nick Fortes 0-2
The Pirates will have the day off tomorrow before welcoming in the Kansas City Royals on Friday for a three-game set. Luis Ortiz (6-5, 3.26 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Pirates. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. EST.
