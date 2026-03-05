Pirates Acquire Reds Prospect for Kyle Nicolas

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a surprising trade with their biggest divisional rival surrounding right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas.

The Pirates traded Nicolas to the Cincinnati Reds for utility prospect Tyler Callihan, the ball club announced in a press release. The Pirates' 40-man roster is also still full with this addition.

Callihan has only featured in four MLB games, which all came last season, after he broke his forearm after colliding with a wall in early May, which saw him miss the rest of 2025.

The Reds took Callihan in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Providence School of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Fla. and he played six seasons in the minor leagues.

Callihan is a utility player, who has most of his experience at second base, but can also play first base and third base and left field, which is where he sustained his injury.

May 3, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Callihan (32) hits a RBI single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

MLB Pipeline ranked Callihan as the 19th best prospect in the Reds system.

Nicolas is currently with Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic and will now join the Reds following his time representing his nation.

He joined the Pirates in a trade from the Miami Marlins on Nov. 29, 2021, as they sent catcher Jacob Stallings in exchange for pitcher Zach Thompson, outfielder Connor Scott and Nicolas.

Nicolas made 86 appearances for the Pirates over the past three seasons, with 82 of those coming the past two seasons. He posted a 3-4 record, a 4.68 ERA over 98.0 innings pitched, 96 strikeouts to 58 walks, a .247 batting average allowed and a 1.48 WHIP.

