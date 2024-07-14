Pirates Climb Back to Even Before All-Star Break
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are back to even as they hit the midway point of the 2024 season, climbing back to 48-48 with a 9-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on the road.
Mitch Keller started things off for the Pirates, but only pitched three innings before leaving the game. According to reports, the removal was not injury-related. Quinn Priester, Kyle Nicolas, Carmen Mlodzinski, Colin Holderman and Dennis Santana finished things off on the mound.
Joey Bart stole the show at the plate, blasting a homerun to left field during the top of the fourth inning. He finished three of four on the day. At the top of the seventh, Nick Gonzales added to the scoreboard with a triple, sending home Bryan Reynolds and O'Neil Cruz. Gonzales also scored that inning off a sacrifice fly to center by Rowdy Tellez.
Reynolds finished off the day with a homer at the top of the eighth.
Behind a four-game winning streak and claiming six of their last seven games, the Pirates are back to .500 as they end the first half of the season. After a strong start, going 5-0, Pittsburgh endured a six-game, five-game and two three-game losing streaks to find themselves fighting from behind once again.
But with Paul Skene's emergence at the mound, some strong bats from Andrew McCutchen, Bryan Reynolds and O'Neil Cruz, the Pirates have a fighting shot as they take nearly a week-long break and return for the second half of the season.
Pittsburgh opens the second half of their season at home against the Philadelphia Philles (64-34), eying up a six-game home stretch - three against Philadelphia and three against the St. Louis Cardinals. From there, they head to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks and Houston to face the Astros.
Pirates fans get some Pittsburgh action during the break with Skenes starting for the National League team during the All-Star game and Reynolds taking the outfield.
