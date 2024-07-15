Pirates First-Round Pick Drawing Comparisons to Padres Star
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates first-round pick Konnor Griffin is one of the biggest and brightest young stars in the 2024 MLB Draft. With the ninth pick, the Pirates took a shot on a high schooler out of Jackson Prep in Mississippi, and if he reaches his potential, he may be one of the best out of the class.
Griffin leaves high school with (STATS), along with being named the Gatorade National Player of the Year. With the ability to pitch or play both shortstop and the outfield, the Pirates have added plenty of versatility with their first-round pick.
Following the selection MLB analyst Kiley McDaniel drew an interesting comparison, seeing some of San Deigo Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. in Griffin's game.
"I think he's Fernando Tatis Jr. He's 6'4, 210," McDaniel said during ESPN's coverage of the draft. "Might be a double-plus runner with double-plus power, a double-plus arm. Might be a shortstop, if not it's center. If it's not center, you can stick him at right, he'll be good over there too."
Tatis Jr. is a two-time All-Pro and two-time All-MLB selection at just 25 years old. He holds a .280 batting average with 120 homeruns in just four and a half seasons.
Griffin comes with questions due to his struggles at the plate. That being said, McDaniel believes he's a player worthy of the risk with plenty of upside even if he has to move to mound.
"The question is 45 on the hit total. That's the question," McDaniel said. "Scouts think and some data guys think, video guys think, the swing's a little bit long. Most people think it is fixable, but spending this much money on a guy you're not sure he's gonna hit scares some teams. This could be the face of the franchise, perennial All-Star if it hits. Could be a guy that's seen as a bust if he doesn't. It all hinges on that. In which case, he'll probably go be a pitcher, and he's probably a big leaguer as a pitcher too.
"So, You can diversify your risk a little bit. It's fascinating."
The Pirates will hope Griffin is one of the final pieces to their rebuild and that the high schooler could make the jump to the big leagues sooner rather than later. If he reaches the comparisons NAME believes he could reach, he'll be another star in Pittsburgh.
