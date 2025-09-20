Pirates 2025 All-Prospect Team
It's safe to say that the Pittsburgh Pirates' 2025 season did not go how the organization had hoped. The team stumbled out of the gates, fired their manager in May, and was essentially out of the playoff race by June. It's a familiar story for a team that has not seen the postseason since 2015. Frustrations amongst the fanbase was especially high this season because it became increasingly clear that the Pirates have a once-in-a-generation pitcher taking the mound every five days in Paul Skenes.
Yet, despite boasting a pitching staff that ranked among the league's most formidable—anchored by the overwhelming National League Cy Young award favorite in Skenes —the Pirates’ historically anemic offense squandered this advantage entirely. The team finished last in Major League Baseball in runs scored, home runs, and OPS, while ranking 28th in batting average. This offensive ineptitude placed them among the worst hitting teams in the franchise’s 140-year history.
The club’s inability to capitalize in critical moments was epitomized by their Major League-leading 57 one-run games, in which they posted a frustrating 24-33 record. This was the highest number of one-run losses for the franchise since 1986, highlighting a struggle in situational hitting and execution that turned a potential playoff contender into a cellar-dweller. With even a league-average offense, the Pirates’ strong run prevention (3.87 team ERA) could have easily propelled them into the Wild Card conversation, a reality that renders their 2025 campaign a missed opportunity.
However, glimmering hope for a brighter offensive future lies over the horizon, percolating within a minor league system flush with high-ceiling, under-25 talent.
That's not to say that the Pirates don't have talented pitching prospects as well. Bubba Chandler, who made his MLB debut last month, is still ranked by MLB Pipeline as the number one pitching prospect in baseball. At least according to one publication, that means the Pirates currently have both the number one hitting prospect (Konnor Griffin) and pitching prospect in baseball.
With Jared Jones returning from surgery at some point next year, rookies Braxton Ashcraft and Mike Burrows both pitching well, and Hunter Barco emerging as a potential future rotation piece, the Pirates should again have a plethora of starting pitching next season.
While the current big league club may have failed to capitalize on its pitching prowess, the foundation is being laid for a balanced and dynamic future contender, one where the bats are finally potent enough to support the arms and reverse a decade of disappointment.
Without further ado, here is the 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates All-Prospect Team, a performance-based roster highlighting the young stars who offer the greatest hope for ending the franchise's long playoff drought.
C - Rafael Flores
AA/AAA: .280/.354/.470, 133 G, 22 HR, 88 RBI, 90 R, 56 BB, 148 K, 6 SB, 134 wRC+
Flores was acquired in the deal that sent closer David Bednar to the New York Yankees at this year's trade deadline. The 24-year-old tore up International League pitching after being traded to the PIrates' organization. He hit .281/.363/.459 with six home runs and 28 RBI in 36 games for the Indianapolis Indians. This was right in line with his strong AA numbers that originally got him promoted. Flores displays a power bat that should play at the Major League level. He made his debut with the PIrates yesterday, going 1-for-3 with a walk. Flores may ultimately end up at first base - which he played yesterday - or at designated hitter, but his power will be welcomed to a Pittsburgh lineup that is last in MLB in home runs. Flores will compete for a full-time spot on the big league roster next year in Spring Training.
1B - Callan Moss
A+: .287/.384/.457, 122 G, 13 HR, 89 RBI, 67 R, 65 BB, 116 K, 17 SB, 140 wRC+
Another trade deadline acquisition, Moss was traded from the Royals in the surprising deal that sent Pirates starting pitcher Bailey Falter to the Royals. Moss immediately stepped into a strong Greensboro lineup and continued to hit. He had an astounding .339/.442/.571 slash line after the trade, with six home runs and 19 RBI in 30 games. Moss, 21, was named South Atlantic League Player of the Month in August for his strong post-deadline play. He excels at driving the ball into gaps, as evidenced by his 30 doubles this season. That type of hitter typically fares well at PNC Park, with its expansive, deep outfield. Moss will likely start next season again at High-A Greensboro, or possible Double-A Altoona.
2B - Termarr Johnson
AA: .272/.363/.382, 119 G, 9 HR, 35 RBI, 67 R, 59 BB, 93 K, 20 SB, 119 wRC+
It's hard to believe that Johnson is still only 21 years old. The Pirates first round pick (#4 overall) in 2022 was considered one of the top high school hitting prospects this decade, and has been a mainstay on Pirates prospects lists for over three years now. Johnson spent the entirety of this season with Double-A Altoona, raising his batting average over 40 points from 2024. While he did not walk as much as he did last season, the hit tool that was so renowned when he was drafted is starting to shine. Johnson hits to all parts of the field, is a solid defender, and is also a threat on the basepaths (20 SB). How Johnson fares next season against Triple-A pitchers will tell us a lot about a timeline for an arrival in Pittsburgh.
SS - Konnor Griffin
A/A+/AA: .333/.415/.527, 122 G, 21 HR, 94 RBI, 117 R, 50 BB, 122 K, 65 SB, 165 wRC+
What more can be said? Griffin just produced one of the best debut seasons by a prospect -- ever. His meteoric rise to the top of MLB Pipeline's prospect list this summer was something to behold, as Griffin tore up pitching at three different minor league levels. And at the age of 19, with no prior baseball experience. Griffin is already drawing comparisons to some of the game's greats because of the humble, down-to-earth attitude that he combines with his other-worldly baseball skills. Griffin had the "loudest tools" heading into last year's draft, per MLB Pipeline. It's clear that they're working.
Given his size, the 6-foot-4 phenom may eventually move to the outfield, but has held his own at shortstop thus far. The native Missippian's ability to get on base (.415 OBP) is bolstered by his game-changing speed (65 SB) and already elite power (21 HR). He became the first drafted player in MLB history to have a 20-40 season as a teenager. Griffin is currently immersed in the Double-A playoffs, where he had three hits in the first game of the series. Altoona will likely be the first home ballpark for Griffin next year, but his trajectory puts him on a path to move up to Triple-A early in the season. It would not be a surprise to see Griffin debut in Pittsburgh next summer.
3B - Duce Gourson
A+/AA: .275/.370/.439, 95 G, 10 HR, 38 RBI, 56 R, 40 BB, 89 K, 31 SB, 135 wRC+
After playing three seasons of college ball at UCLA, Gourson was drafted by the Pirates in the ninth round of the 2024 draft. A relatively unknown prospect heading into this season, he should end the season on publications lists of Pirates' top prospects. He helped contribute to the Greensboro offense that had one of the best records in Minor League baseball during the second half. Since being called up to Double-A Altoona, Gourson has continued to reach base at a high clip (.368 OBP at A level, .372 at AA). He's also speedy (30 SB) and a versatile defender. Gourson is able to play shortstop, third base and second base. This bodes well for his chances to eventually make the big league roster. Gourson will start next season at either Double-A Altoona or Triple-A Indianapolis.
OF - Esmerlyn Valdez
A+/AA: .286/.376/.520, 123 G, 26 HR, 86 RBI, 75 R, 56 BB, 130 K, 3 SB, 156 wRC+
The 21-year-old Dominican is another player who did not start the season on most publications radar. But Valdez has experienced a rapid climb up prospect lists with his all-around hitting ability. He smacked 26 home runs, but still managed to hit .286 on the season. Valdez hit for a .303 average with 20 home runs at the A+ level, and was invited to the MLB Futures Game over All-Star Weekend for his strong first-half performance. Valdez scuffled for a bit after joining Double-A Altoona, but settled into the Curve lineup with a strong August. He has played mostly in right field in the minors, though he projects as a likely a first baseman. His strong hitting profile also makes him a strong candidate for ap spot at designated hitter. This week, Valdez was named Most Valuable Player of the South Atlantic League for his dominance in Greensboro. Valdez projects to start next season with Double-A Altoona, but a strong performance in this year's Arizona Fall League could give the Pirates a reason to challenge him at Triple-A early on.
OF - Edward Florentino
CPX/A: .290/.400/.548, 83 G, 16 HR, 59 RBI, 60 R, 49 BB, 78 K, 35 SB, 159 wRC+
Florentino is yet another example of a breakout hitter in the Pirates system that did not have many eyes on him prior to this year. Signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2024 for $395,000, the tall (6-ft-4), 18-year-old left-handed hitter has shown an extremely mature approach in the batter's box during his first season of professional baseball. He was also one of just three minor leaguers 18 years old or younger with double-digit home runs, suggesting true power potential from the Dominican. Florentino also stole 35 bases in only 83 games played. His size at such a young age means that he probably will eventually shift to a corner outfield position, but Florentino held his own manning center field this season. His bat would provide value anywhere, though. It's not hard to envision a Konnor Griffin-like rise up prospect lists next season if Florentino continues to dominate minor league pitchers. He'll likely start next season at Low-A Bradenton or High-A Greensboro.
OF - Will Taylor
A/A+: .262/.373/.458, 93 G, 14 HR, 62 RBI, 68 R, 49 BB, 106 K, 23 SB, 138 wRC+
Taylor was a fifth-round pick out of Clemson in 2024 and excelled in his first full professional season. He was a top prospect coming out of high school in 2021 but chose to go to college. A torn ACL in the 2023 football season ended up hurting his MLB draft stock, but the Pirates gladly signed him in the fifth round. This season, he showed a penchant for getting on base (.373 OBP), and was often disruptive (23 SB) when he was. Taylor also tapped into some power (14 HR) this year. He's a toolsy player who can play all outfield positions. The Pirates are sending Taylor to the AFL this fall to get him more reps at the plate, as he only played in 93 games this season. Taylor will likely start next season at High-A Greensboro, but like Valdez could force an earlier move to Altoona with a strong AFL.
DH - Tony Blanco Jr
CPX/A: .259/.359/.500, 30 G, 8 HR, 23 RBI, 11 R, 18 BB, 46 K, 0 SB, 134 wRC+
This is the only pick on the list that feels a bit more projection than performance. You could easily make a case for Omar Alfonzo or a few other names in this spot. But Blanco Jr. displayed such jaw-dropping power in a short span of time that it felt impossible to keep him off the list. When it comes to raw power, few prospects can match his impressive display this season. In August, he launched a walk-off home run with an exit velocity of 119.8 mph—the hardest-hit ball ever recorded in Minor League history.
Though injuries restricted him to just 30 games, he still managed to crush 8 home runs during that limited stretch. The son of MLB veteran Tony Blanco, the powerful righty is 6-foot-7 and built like a NFL linebacker. He's been playing first base in the minors, but projects as a potential designated hitter in the big leagues. The primary issue with his 2025 campaign was its brevity. His participation in the Arizona Fall League now offers a valuable chance to make up for lost time and accumulate at-bats. Blanco Jr. will probably start next season at High-A Bradenton.
SP - Hunter Barco
AA/AAA: 23 GS, 2.77 ERA, 97 1/3 IP, 114 K, 46 BB, .197 BAA, 1.18 WHIP
He may not be the biggest name amongst starting pitchers in the Pirates minor league system - that belongs to the gentleman listed next - but he was the best performing starting pitcher this season. Barco began his season with complete domination of Double-A hitters, where he set an Altoona Curve record by throwing 26.1 consecutive scoreless innings. The 24-year-old southpaw demonstrated utter dominance by holding opponents to a .131 batting average and a 0.70 WHIP while striking out 26 batters during his scoreless streak.
His remarkable performance—which included not allowing a single baserunner to reach third base—earned him a swift promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis. He initially struggled with control, but settled in nicely to finish with a 3.79 ERA. Barco, a 2022 second-round pick out of the University of Florida, has overcome Tommy John surgery in 2022 to emerge as one of Pittsburgh’s most promising pitching prospects, boasting a three-pitch mix of a mid-90s fastball, a sharp slider, and a plus splitter. With a career minor league ERA of 2.54 and a trajectory that mirrors the Pirates’ aggressive promotion of top arms, Barco has positioned himself as a potential future rotation piece in Pittsburgh. In most other organizations, he would have a strong case to start next season in the big league rotation. But Barco will likely start at Triple-A given the Pirates excess amount of starting pitchers.
SP - Bubba Chandler
AAA: 24 GS, 4.05 ERA, 100 IP, 148 K, 41 BB, .248 BAA, 1.48 WHIP
Chandler, the Pirates' top pitching prospect, experienced a season of highs and lows in 2025, culminating in a long-awaited MLB debut in August. The 22-year-old right-hander began the season at Triple-A Indianapolis with electrifying dominance, posting a 2.03 ERA and 35% strikeout rate through May, showcasing the triple-digit fastball and sharp breaking balls that made him a consensus top-10 prospect. However, Chandler hit a significant roadblock in June, struggling with severe command issues that saw his ERA balloon to 10.61 over four starts, walking more batters (16%) than he struck out (10%). Finishing with a 4.05 ERA over 100 innings in Triple-A, his season was defined by extreme volatility: he recorded 148 strikeouts (13.3 K/9) but also issued 53 walks (4.8 BB/9), leading to a 1.48 WHIP and .248 opponent batting average .
The Pirates promoted Chandler to the majors on August 22 amid these struggles, opting to debut him in a bulk reliever role rather than immediately slotting him into the rotation. This strategy aligned with Pittsburgh's cautious development approach, as the team prioritized preserving his rookie status for 2026 to remain eligible for the Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI)—which could award the Pirates an extra draft pick if Chandler finishes top-three in Cy Young or Rookie of the Year voting next season. Chandler's debut was a resounding success: he threw four scoreless innings against the Rockies, allowing just two hits with zero walks and three strikeouts, demonstrating the elite stuff that defines his potential as a future frontline starter. He struggled in his first career start, but bounced back to take a perfect game into the sixth inning during his second start.
Chandler's season reflected both his immense upside and the refinement still needed. His fastball and slider generate elite whiff rates when located properly, but his inconsistent command remains the primary barrier to unlocking his ace-level potential. Despite the challenges, Chandler's arrival in Pittsburgh sets the stage for a 2026 rotation featuring him alongside Skenes and Jones, forming a young, cost-controlled core that could anchor the Pirates' future.
SP - Antwone Kelly
A+/AA: 25 GS, 3.02 ERA, 107 1/3 IP, 116 K, 33 BB, .207 BAA, 1.06 WHIP
Signed out of Aruba in 2021, the 22-year-old righthander has had a steady rise through the lower levels of the minor leagues to emerge as one of the best pitching prospects in the organization. Kelly turned his game up a notch this season, establishing himself as a top starting pitcher at High-A Greensboro and then Double-A Altoona. His ERA was almost identical at both levels (3.03 in 14 High-A starts and 3.00 in 11 Double-A starts), giving the Pirates hope that he will one day provide pitching depth at the big league level. Kelly features a fastball that can reach triple digits and a solid slider. It's plausible that Kelly could one day be a reliever, but Kelly has continued to shine as a starter. He was the second youngest pitcher at the Double-A level to throw at least 40 innings. That's where he'll likely start next season, with aims of a promotion to Triple-A by mid-season.
SP - Khristian Curtis
A+/AA: 26 GS, 3.90 ERA, 110 2/3 IP, 119 K, 46 BB, .216 BAA, 1.24 WHIP
Curtis, a 23-year-old right-hander, has overcome significant adversity to emerge as a promising arm in the Pittsburgh Pirates' farm system. Standing at 6'5" and 210 lbs, Curtis possesses a prototypical pitcher's frame and a diverse arsenal that includes a mid-90s fastball (touching 97-98 mph), a slider/cutter hybrid, a changeup, and a curveball. His baseball journey began at Texas A&M, where he underwent ulnar transposition surgery in 2021, followed by a second surgery that threatened his career and even the full use of his arm. Despite this, he transferred to Arizona State in 2023, posting a 7.03 ERA but showcasing raw stuff that intrigued scouts. The Pirates drafted him in the 12th round (347th overall) in 2023 and signed him for $500,000, betting on his upside and resilience .
Curtis's 2025 season has to make the organization feel good about that decision. His ability to overcome early-season struggles demonstrates mental toughness, while his arsenal and strikeout ability (119 K in 110 2/3 IP) suggests rotation or bulk reliever potential. He will likely start 2026 at Double-A Altoona, where he got a small taste of action at the end of this season.
SP - Wilber Dotel
AA: 27 GS, 4.15 ERA, 125 2/3 IP, 131 K, 43 BB, .230 BAA, 1.23 WHIP
The Pirates discovered a unique talent in Wilber Dotel, who defied the norm by signing as an 18-year-old late in the 2019-2020 international period. The Pirates'' $65,000 investment is beginning to pay off, as the tall, projectable right-hander climbed the organizational ladder, reaching Double-A by age 22. Dotel attacks hitters with a diverse pitch mix. His primary weapon is a lively four-seam fastball that sits at 96 mph and reaches the upper 90s, but he can also deploy a two-seamer, a sharp mid-80s slider, and a splitter. For Dotel to secure a future in the rotation, he must build on his improved control and develop a more reliable off-speed pitch to keep batters, especially lefties, from keying on his fastball. HIs reliability (27 GS) at Double-A this season also can't be understated. He'll probably get a chance to prove himself against Triple-A hitters early next season.
RP - Brandan Bidois
A/A+/AA/AAA: 38 G, 0.77 ERA, 58 2/3 IP, 68 K, 26 BB, .112 BAA, 0.82 WHIP
Bidois experienced the rare chance to play at every minor league level in one season. That's usually a pretty good sign of a player's performance. The Australian right-handed reliever authored one of the most remarkable stories in all of professional baseball during the 2025 season, transforming from an unranked organizational arm into a compelling Pittsburgh Pirates prospect on the cusp of the major leagues. His journey reached a historic crescendo with an incredible 18-inning hitless streak across 11 relief appearances for Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, a dominant run that stretched from July 29th until September 14th. During this month-and-a-half span, the 24-year-old faced 64 consecutive batters without surrendering a single hit, a minor league feat that, if accomplished in MLB, would rank as the second-longest such streak in the modern era, behind only a 21-inning run by Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley.
Bidois's 2025 campaign was a masterclass in relief pitching across four different levels of the Pirates' system. He began the year with Low-A Bradenton, quickly moved to High-A Greensboro, dominated upon a promotion to Double-A Altoona, and finished with a stellar stint at Triple-A Indianapolis, compiling a pristine 8-0 record and a microscopic 0.77 ERA over 58.2 innings in 38 total appearances. His complete statistical line was utterly dominant: a 0.82 WHIP, 68 strikeouts, six saves, seven holds, and a minuscule .111 opposing batting average. This represented a dramatic breakout for a pitcher who had posted a 4.25 ERA at Greensboro just a year prior in 2024.
His unprecedented success, particularly the historic hitless streak, has forcefully inserted him into the Pirates' future plans. As a Rule 5 eligible player this offseason, the organization must decide whether to add him to the 40-man roster to protect him from other teams. Given his ability to work in multi-inning relief roles and thrive in high-leverage situations, Bidois has made a powerful case to be a strong contender for an eventual spot in the Pirates' 2026 bullpen.
RP - Blake Townsend
A+/AA/AAA: 34 G, 1.76 ERA, 92 IP, 81 K, 23 BB, .215 BAA, 1.04 WHIP
Another relief spot, another Aussie. Townsend, a lefty, was originally signed back in 2018 by the Mariners. The 24-year-old was picked up by Pittsburgh in August 2024. He emerged as a dominant and durable force on the mound during the 2025 season, ascending through three levels of the Pirates' system to establish himself as a premier relief prospect. The southpaw's numbers were nothing short of spectacular, posting a miniscule 1.76 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP across a hefty 92 innings of work in 34 appearances between High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. Townsend demonstrated exceptional command, issuing only 23 walks while striking out 81 batters, and proved exceedingly difficult to square up. Townsend began to see his workload increase as the season went on, even starting five games in August and September. His ability to provide high-volume, high-leverage innings with solid control makes him a compelling candidate to compete for a spot in the bullpen as early as next year, but he'll likely start the season at Triple-A.
