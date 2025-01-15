Pirates Land Blue Jays RHP
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates continue making roster moves, as they recently added another pitcher to the team.
The Pirates landed right-handed pitcher Brett de Geus from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Cash Considerations, which they announced on Twitter.
de Geus played for Foothill High School in Pleasanton, Calif. in the Bay Area and after no team selected him in the 2015 MLB Draft, he enrolled in Cabrillo College in Aptos, Calif.
He had a solid freshman season, earning all-conference honors in 2016 and then improved as a sophomore in 2017, with a 9-3 record and a 1.94 ERA in 14 starts over 16 appearances.
The Los Angeles Dogers selected de Geus in the 33rd Round of the 2017 MLB Draft with the No. 1,000 overall pick.
de Geus pitched with the Ogden Raptors in the Pioneer League in the 2018 season, finishing with a record of 4-5, 14 starts in 15 appearances, a 7.26 ERA over 62.0 innings pitched, 58 strikeouts to 27 walks and a .305 opposing batting average.
He pitched with both the Great Lakes Loons, the Dodgers High-A team in the Midwest League, and also for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Dodgers Single-A affiliate of the California League, after June.
de Geus improved in the 2019 season, with a 6-2 record, a 1.75 ERA in 61.2 innings pitched in 39 appearances out of the bullpen, 72 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .205 opposing batting average and a 0.94 WHIP.
The MLB shut down the minor leagues for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and de Geus didn't pitch that year.
The Texas Rangers selected de Geus with the second pick of the Rule 5 draft and he would make their 2021 opening day roster.
de Geus struggled with the Rangers, with an 8.44 ERA over 26.2 innings pitched in 19 appearances out of the bullpen. The Rangers eventually designated for assignment on June 23.
The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed de Geus off of waivers on June 25, where he continued performing poorly on the mound, with 6.56 ERA over 23.1 innings pitched in 28 relief appearances
The Diamondbacks then designated de Geus for assignement and after he cleared waivers, they sent him down to the Triple-A Reno Aces.
de Geus pitched for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles in 2022, making 17 relief appearances, finishing with a 2-1 record and a 5.96 ERA in 22.2 innings pitched. Arizona released de Geus on June 7.
He then played with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) for the rest of 2022. He also pitched for with the Frederick Team in the same league in 2023.
The Kansas City Royals purchased de Geus' contract on May 11 and he pitched for both the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers and the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals. He finished with a 2-3 record, 29 games with two starts, a 4.86 ERA in 46.1 innings pitched and 36 strikeouts to 17 walks.
de Geus elected for free agency and signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners. He started out with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers before they brought him up to the MLB on April 8, 2024.
He pitched four times for the Mariners, with one run allowed in 3.1 innings pitched before they sent him back to Tacoma and eventually designated him for assignment on Aug. 2.
The Miami Marlins claimed de Geus off waivers on Aug. 5. He made seven relief apperances for the ballclub, with a 6.35 ERA in 5.2 innings pitched, before they designated him for assignment on Sept. 10.
Toronto then claimed de Geus off waivers on Sept. 12 and he allowed four earned runs over 2.1 innings pitched in two appearances, a 15.43 ERA. They designated him for assignment on Jan. 10 and now he'll look to turn his career around in Pittsburgh.
