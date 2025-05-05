Pirates Activate Pitcher Off Bereavement List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates brought back one of their better relief pitchers to the roster.
The Pirates announced that htey activated right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana from the MLB Bereavement List and optioned right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Santana went on the Bereavement List back on April 29 and returned after six days, following an emergency.
The MLB Bereavement List allows teams to replace players who have to tend to a death or serious illness in the family.
Placing a player on this list can keep him out from three to seven games, depending on the circumstances of their situation. It is more flexible than the injured list, as days aren't set, allowing a player to come back when ready.
Santana has had a sensational start to 2025, with an 0-1 record in 14 appearances, a 1.35 ERA over 13.1 innings, just two earned runs, eight strikeouts to three walks and an opposing batting average of .182.
He made his return vs. the San Diego Padres on May 4, pitching a scoreless ninth inning and posting a strikeout in the 4-0 defeat at PNC Park.
Santana struggled with the New York Yankees last season, with a 2-0 record in 23 games, a 6.26 ERA over 27.1 innings pitched, 19 strikeouts to 10 walks and an opposing batting average of .262.
The Yankees designated him for assignment on June 9, with the Pirates claiming him off waivers on June 11 and selecting his contract on June 13, placing him on their MLB roster.
Santana excelled with the Pirates for the rest of 2024, with a 1-1 record in 39 games, a 2.44 ERA over 44.1 innings pitched, 50 strikeouts to 11 walks and an opposing batting average of .192.
The Pirates have had injuries to their bullpen and pitching staff this season, which have hurt their depth.
Relievers in right-handed pitchers Dauri Moreta and Justin Lawrence, plus left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza are on the 60-Day Injured List, while right-handed starting pitchers in Jovan Oviedo and Jred Jones are on the 60-Day Injured List.
The Pirates currently have a bullpen of right-handed pitchers in David Bednar, Colin Holderman, Tanner Rainey, Chase Shugart and Santana, plus left-handed pitchers in Caleb Ferguson, Ryan Borucki and Joey Wentz.
