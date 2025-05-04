Pirates Make Three Lineup Changes vs. Padres
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made three lineup changes ahead of the series finale vs. the San Diego Padres at PNC Park.
Henry Davis comes in at catcher for Joey Bart, marking his first start since May 1 against the Chicago Cubs.
Davis has made his last three starts when right-hander Paul Skenes pitched, with his last non-Skenes start coming on April 16 vs. the Washington Nationals at home. He will also hit ninth in the lineup.
Bart will take over at designated hitter, with Andrew McCutchen going to the bench, and will hit third in the lineup. McCutchen had started the past 12 games at designated hitter, going back to April 20 vs. the Cleveland Guardains at home.
Tommy Pham returns to left field for the first time this series after not starting the past three games and will hit sixth in the lineup.
Alexander Canario started those past three games at left field and had three hits in 11 at-bats.
The Pirates will keep both Oneil Cruz in the leadoff spot and at center field and Bryan Reynolds second in the batting order and in right field.
Cruz leads the MLB with four home runs in the leadoff spot and also leads the MLB with 14 stolen bases on the season.
Enmanuel Valdez will stick around at first base and hit fourth in the starting lineup, while Ke'Bryan Hayes continues on at third base and fifth in the lineup, with both players moving one spot up in the batting order from the previous game.
Adam Frazier will keep on at second base and seventh in the lineup, while Jared Triolo starts his fourth straight game at shortstop and hits eighth in the batting order, one spot up from the day prior.
Triolo will likely keep starting at shortstop, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa is on the 10-day Injured List with a right hamstring strain.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney makes his seventh start of the season. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the San Diego Padres
CF Oneil Cruz
RF Bryan Reynolds
DH Joey Bart
1B Enmanuel Valdez
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF Tommy Pham
2B Adam Frazier
SS Jared Triolo
C Henry Davis
