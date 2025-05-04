Pirates Prospect Sets Team Record with Scoreless Streak
Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitching prospect Hunter Barco continues to build buzz, etching his name into Altoona Curve history with another dominant performance. On Saturday afternoon, the 24-year-old southpaw fired five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out four, setting a new team-record scoreless streak with an astounding 25.2 innings.
Barco was swiftly rewarded for his performance with a promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis, as reported by Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Noah Hiles. It's a just and timely call-up for the lefty as he wraps up a record-setting start to his season at Double-A.
Barco’s historic run has been built on sheer dominance and remarkable efficiency. Since Opening Day, he has faced just 94 batters over 25.2 innings, surrendering only 11 hits and seven walks while striking out 26. His ability to miss bats and induce weak contact has made him nearly unhittable, as opponents are batting a meager .131 against him with a 0.70 WHIP. Even when hitters reach base, Barco has relied on sharp defense behind him, as evidenced by two crucial double plays that helped preserve his latest shutout performance.
Impressively, he also hasn't even allowed a baserunner to reach third base during his streak, as pointed out by Christian Wolf on Twitter.
Barco’s rise is even more remarkable considering his injury history. Once projected as a first-round talent out of the University of Florida, he underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2022, causing his draft stock to slip. The Pirates took a chance on him in the second round, and he has repaid their faith with a steady climb through the system.
After posting a 3.27 ERA at High-A Greensboro in 2024, Barco has taken another leap forward this season, showcasing elite command and a devastating three-pitch mix—a low-to-mid-90s fastball, a wipeout slider, and a plus splitter.
With each outing, Barco strengthens his case for an eventual promotion to Pittsburgh. Given the Pirates’ aggressive promotion history with top arms like Paul Skenes and Bubba Chandler, a late-season MLB debut isn’t out of the question if he maintains this pace.
Barco is expected to take the mound again next week as the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians host the Columbus Clippers. If he extends his scoreless streak further, the buzz around his big-league timeline will only grow louder.
Barco isn’t just dominating now—he’s making history.
