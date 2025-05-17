Pirates Outfielder Robs Phillies' Kyle Schwarber of Home Run
PHILADELPHIA — A Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder made a big time play to keep his team in the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber took a 90 mph sinker near the middle of the plate from Pirates left-handed starter Andrew Heaney deep out to center field with two outs in the bottom of the third inning
Pirates center fielder Matt Gorski ran back and leaped up, grabbing the ball before it went out for a home run, keeping it scoreless.
"Well, I hope he tries to catch it regardless who hit it," Heaney said on the catch. "I don't think he's really thinking about that. The ball's gonna get put in play, so I need all the outs I can get. I appreciate all the extra effort those guys put out there for me, so I'll take them all."
Gorski had previously started nine games at first base in 2025, but started this one in center field, with new call-up Nick Solak taking over at first base. He had come off the bench/switched to the outfield three times previously this season, once at LF and then twice in center field.
Pittsburgh manager Don Kelly praised Gorski for his catch and his important defense, which kept his team in the game early on..
“Yeah, great," Kelly said on Gorski's catch. "Him going up over the wall there and bringing that one back was a big play. Anytime you can keep runs off the board and especially, here against this team is big.”
He excelled early on with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, slashing .300/.325./.529 for an OPS of .853, with 21 hits, seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs and four walks to 18 strikeouts.
Gorski received his MLB call-up on April 24 and started at first base vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium the same day, where he homered in his first at-bat.
He came into this contest slashing .211/.211/.421 for an OPS of .632, with eight hits in 38 at-bats, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs with no walks and 16 strikeouts.
The Pirates took Gorski in the Second Round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Indiana with the No. 57 overall pick.
He would play for the West Virginia Black Bears in the Class A Short Season, where he slashed .224/.297/.346 for an OPS of .643, with 40 hits, nine doubles, two triples, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 19 walks to 48 strikeouts in 49 games.
Gorski didn't play in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the minor leagues season, but came back in 2021 and played with the Greensboro Grasshoppers at High-A.
He slashed .224/.294/.416 for an OPS of .711 with 80 hits, 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 56 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and 34 walks to 125 strikeouts in 95 games with Greensboro.
Gorski played across four different minor league levels for the Pirates in 2022, but played 37 games for Greensboro and 38 games for Double-A Altoona. He slashed .280/.358/.598 for an OPS of .956, with 80 hits, 11 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs, 66 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and 33 walks to 93 strikeouts in 81 games across all levels.
He started all 2023 with Altoona and played almost the entire season there, aside from 15 games with Indianapolis in September. He slashed .238/.296/.437 for an OPS of .733, with 85 hits, 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 54 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 27 walks to 101 strikeouts in 93 games with Altoona.
Gorski spent all of 2024 with Indianapolis, where he slashed .257/.319/,522 for an OPS of .841, with 100 hits, 24 doubles, five triples, 23 home runs, 67 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and nine walks to 38 strikeouts in 114 games.
