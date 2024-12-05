Pirates Officially Announce Assistant Pitching Coach Hire
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates officially announced the hiring of assistant pitching coach Brent Strom to their staff
"I’m very grateful to the Pirates for giving me a shot," Strom said in a Q&A with Jim Lachimia of MLB.com. This is an opportunity to come in and do some teaching and work with their talented young pitching staff. That’s exciting. Oscar is really on top of things, and he seems to really care about his guys. He’s educated me quite a bit about those guys already. I’ve seen scouting reports and what they’re working on this winter, and my job is to facilitate and help Oscar as much as I can. I’m going to be the best backup quarterback I can possibly be for him and this team. There’s a good pitching culture here, and I want to add to that momentum."
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates hired Strom as their assistant pitching coach back on Nov. 13. He also reported that the Pirates expect to appoint someone else to lead the bullpen.
Strom spent the past three seasons as the pitching coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team struggled during his tenure, ranking no higher than No. 20 in ERA. They ranked seventh worst in 2022 with a 4.25 ERA, 11th worst in 2023 with a 4.48 ERA and fourth worst in 2024 with a 4.62 ERA.
He struggled to deal with the Diamondbacks' injuries last season and admitted to reporters following his dismissal that he didn't have the best relationship with the pitchers in the ballclub.
Strom did help the Arizona pitching staff maintain some sembence of strength in 2023, as they made the World Series for the first time since their sole trip and championship in 2021.
The 741 runs the Diamondbacks allowed were more than all but two teams, which included the Chicago White Sox, who lost a MLB-record 121 games in 2024.
Strom spent the previous eight seasons, 2014-21, with the Houston Astros, helping them win the World Series in 2017 and make the ALCS five straight times.
His best work came with Justin Verlander, who he helped win two National League Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2022.
He also worked as the pitching coach for the Kansas City Royals for two seasons in 2000 and 2001 and the Astros in 1998. He spent time working in the minor leagues for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals.
Strom, who turned 76 years old in October, attended San Diego High School in San Diego, Calif. before going on to pitch for USC, winning two NCAA Titles in 1968 and 1970.
The New York Mets drafted him with the third overall pick in the 1970 MLB Draft. He pitched for the francise in 1972, the Cleveland Indians in 1973 and then his hometown San Diego Padres from 1975-77.
Strom finished with 75 starts in 100 games pitched, 501.8 innings pitched, a 22-39 record, 3.95 ERA and 278 strikeouts to 170 walks.
