Pirates Predicted To Sign National League Slugger
Few players would make more sense for the Pittsburgh Pirates than Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker.
Sports Illustrated predicted that Pittsburgh will sign the Diamondbacks first baseman in free agency and ranked him No. 13 in its top 50 free agents.
"Over the past three seasons, Pete Alonso and Matt Olson are the only first basemen with more home runs than Walker’s 95.," SI writes. "A late bloomer who didn’t take hold of an everyday role until his age-28 season, Walker has been fairly consistent year over year, with a 120 wRC+ since 2022. First base-only players in their mid-30s can get marginalized in free agency, but Walker’s bat has been productive enough to earn a high rank in this year’s class."
Walker has been one of the more reliable power-hitting first basemen over the last three seasons. He has hit 95 home runs and has 281 RBIs since 2022. Last season, he hit 26 home runs, drove in 84 runs and slashed .251/.335/.468.
Walker, 34, has also proven to be a more than reliable defensive first baseman. He's won three straight Rawlings Gold Glove Awards and led all players at his position in the National League with 13 outs above average and has 39 over the last three years.
Few teams need to add proven bats to their lineup more than Pittsburgh. It ranked in the bottom 10 in nearly every major category at the plate and especially struggled to get consistent production from first base.
Signing Walker wouldn't come without concerns, as is the case with nearly every free agent. He turns 34 next season, so signing him to a potential deal beyond three years wouldn't be wrong to warrant some hesitancy.
But given where the Pirates currently stand, they should be willing to make a risky move for a player of Walker's caliber and give him what would more than likely be the largest contract to a free agent in franchise history.
