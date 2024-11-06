Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes Earns Bad Grade For 2024 Performance
In the midst of a disappointing season for the Pittsburgh Pirates was third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes having the worst year of his career.
With Hayes' struggles even before he missed the final 40 games of the season with a back injury, he struggled to live up to expectations. ESPN's Darren Schoenfield graded his bold prediction that the Pirates' third baseman would finish in the top 10 in the National League MVP vote after hitting .300 with 25 home runs and win the Platinum Glove, which goes to the best defensive player in the NL, as an F.
"Hayes wasn't even one of the 10 best Pirates, let alone one of the 10 best players in the NL," Schoenfield writes. "He had finished strong in 2023, leading to this optimistic prediction, but cratered at the plate this season with a .573 OPS. Some of that was related to a back injury that finally led to a season-ending IL stint in August."
Across 96 games last season, Hayes amassed four home runs and 23 RBIs with 11 stolen bases and slashed .233/.283.290. Those numbers were a far cry from his performance in 2023 when he hit 15 home runs, had 61 RBIs and slashed .271.309/.453 for the Pirates.
Hayes missed the final 40 games of the season due to a lower back inflammation, which landed him on the 10-day IL on Aug. 19. Pittsburgh went 18-22 in his absence.
"The back issue has popped up before, so the Pirates must be concerned about his future," Schoenfield wrote. Hayes is signed through 2029, so they need to figure out how he can manage the problem."
If Pittsburgh is going to compete for a playoff spot next season, it needs Hayes to return to the player he was in 2023. If he can regain his form and the Pirates make some additions this offseason, whether it be through free agency or trade, they'll be better positioned to break their nine-year playoff drought in 2025.
