Pirates Outfield Prospect Homers Again In AFL
Another day, another strong performance at the plate for Pittsburgh Pirates outfield prospect Sammy Siani.
Siani continued his strong showing in the Arizona Fall League, going 2-3 with a home run, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk in the Scottsdale Scorpions' 8-1 win over the Peoria Javelinas on Wednesday night.
Pirates infield prospect Kervin Pichardo was 0-3 with two strikeouts, though, he did walk one and scored two runs. Right-handed pitching prospect Derek Diamond pitched a scoreless inning and struck out one batter.
In his plate appearance of the game, Siani came up with two outs in the bottom of the first inning and singled to right field to extend Scottsdale's lead to 2-0. Pichardo reached base on an error in the next at-bat and reached base on an error, which allowed the Scorpions to plate four more runs and lead 6-0 after the opening stanza.
Siani struck out looking in his second at-bat, then Pichardo walked on the ensuing plate appearance and stole second base. The Pittsburgh infield prospect came around to score on another error to give the Scorpions a 7-0 lead.
In Siani's next at-bat, he smoked a 1-0 pitch over the right-center-field wall for a solo home run. The homer was Siani's third of the AFL and put Scottsdale up by the final score. Pichardo struck out in his next two at-bats.
Siani walked in his final at-bat of the game.
Diamond entered the game in the top of the seventh inning and got a strikeout and groundout to begin his outing. A throwing error by Pichardo allowed Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Juan Baez to reach second base and he stole third base. Diamond escaped the jam by getting Atlanta Braves infield prospect David McCabe to ground out to end the inning.
Scottsdale (11-14) will look to win its third in a row when it faces the Mesa Solar Sox (13-12) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.
