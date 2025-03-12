Pirates Announce 2025 Contracts List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates revealed the players that they'll keep around for the next season, but not players currently under lengthy contracts or contracts already announced.
The Pirates announced that they agreed to 2025 contracts with pre-arbitration eligible players, which includes a number of players in the MLB, but also throughout the minor leagues as well.
Players that are pre-arbitration typically have less than three years of service time and will make around the MLB minimum, which is $760,000 for the 2025 season.
When these players get over three years of service time, but no more than six yeas, they become eligible for salary arbitration, if they don't have a contract for the following season.
Pirates 2025 Contracts with Pre-Arbitration Eligible Players
Pitchers
RHP Braxton Ashcraft
RHP Jared Jones
RHP Carmen Mlodzinski
RHP Dauri Moreta
RHP Kyle Nicholas
RHP Chase Shugart
RHP Paul Skenes
RHP Peter Strzelecki
LHP Joey Wentz
Infielders
Tsung Che-Cheng
Nick Gonzales
Spencer Horwitz
Liover Peguero
Jared Triolo
Infielders/Outfielders
Ji Hwan Bae
Billy Cook
Emmanuel Valdez
Nick Yorke
Catchers
Henry Davis
Jason Delay
Endy Rodriguez
Outfielders
Oneil Cruz
Joshua Palacios
Jack Suwinski
Some of the top Pirates players are on this list, including National League Rookie of the Year/All-Star Paul Skenes, plus outfielder Oneil Cruz, second baseman Nick Gonzales and right-handed pitcher Jared Jones.
Others include minor league players, who will look to make it up to the MLB and prove their worth with the Pirates this season, featuring infielders/outfielders in Billy Cook and Nick Yorke, infielders in Tsung Che-Cheng and Liover Peguero, plus pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft and Chase Shugart.
Pittsburgh heads into 2025 with a fantastic starting rotation, with Skenes, Jones and Mitch Keller.
They'll also bring back All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, plus Cruz, who will look to grow into his role in center field.
The Pirates re-signed Andrew McCutchen to a one-year, $5 milllion deal and will expect third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes back after dealing with back issues.
Pittsburgh also made free agent signings in outfielder Tommy Pham and left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney, who will compete for a spot on the starting rotation.
The Pirates have missed the playoffs the past nine seasons, with just one season above .500 during that time.
Pittsburgh will need great performances from their pitching staff, including their bullpen, while getting more production from their bats, if they want to keep playing baseball through October.
