Pirates Announce Slew of Roster Moves
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a number of roster moves, as they arrange their roster moving through Spring Training.
The Pirates optioned right-handed pitchers Mike Burrows, Braxton Ashcraft and Chase Shugart, infielders Liover Peguero and Tsung Che-Chung, plus infielder/outfielder Emmanuel Valdez to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Pittsburgh also reassigned right-handed pitchers Isaac Mattson, Ryder Ryan and Eddy Yean, catchers Aaron McKeithan and Omar Alfonzo and infielder Malcom Nuñez to minor league spring training.
Many of these players are amongst the best prospects in the Pirates minor league system, according to MLB Pipeline. Ashcraft ranks No. 6, Burrows ranks No. 15, Cheung ranks No. 17 and Alfonzo ranks No. 19.
The Pirates have cut down their Spring Training roster to 50 players, but will need to get that down to about 25, ahead of the 2025 season opener, which is March 27 on the road vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.
Pittsburgh heads into 2025 with a fantastic starting rotation in All-Star/National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, plus right-handed pitchers in Jared Jones and Mitch Keller.
They'll also bring back All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, plus ONeil Cruz, who will look to grow into his role in center field.
The Pirates re-signed Andrew McCutchen to a one-year, $5 milllion deal and will expect third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes back after dealing with back issues.
Pittsburgh also made free agent signings of first baseman Spencer Horwitz, outfielder Tommy Pham and left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney, who will compete for a spot on the starting rotation.
The Pirates have missed the playoffs the past nine seasons, with just one season above .500 during that time.
Pittsburgh will need great performances from their pitching staff, including their bullpen, while getting more production from their bats, if they want to keep playing baseball through October.
