Pirates Announce Next Start for Jared Jones
As we enter the homestretch of the 2024 regular season, the Pittsburgh Pirates are hoping to make a last-second push for one of the Wild Card spots in the National League. They fell in a big hole thanks to a 10-game losing streak, but have turned their fortunes around recently, winning two of their last three series including taking three-of-four from the Cincinnati Reds.
And now, more help is on the way. Monday afternoon, the team announced that rookie right-hander Jared Jones is scheduled to make his next start on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs. This will set up a Mitch Keller, Jared Jones, Paul Skenes rotation the rest of the way out with Bailey Falter and Luis Ortiz to follow.
Jones last pitched on July 3rd against the St. Louis Cardinals where he went five innings, allowing just one earned run. His pitch count for the night was at 78, so he probably had another inning or so in him but was pulled due to a right lat strain. It was later determined to be a Grade 2 strain, which landed him on the injured list.
In three rehab starts with Triple-A Indianapolis, Jones allowed six runs in eleven innings giving him an ERA of 4.91. His last time out, Jones struck out ten batters with only two Columbus Clippers reaching base (one hit, one walk).
Jones began the season as one of the best rookie pitchers in baseball having one of the best whiff rates in the league. The deeper he got into the season, teams started jumping on the fastball early in counts and the whiff rate dropped significantly. He's a big piece of the Pirates future, so finishing the year strong, but healthy will be critical.
Tonight, the Pirates will send out Mitch Keller for game one against the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST.
