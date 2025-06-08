Pirates Announce Lineup for Paul Skenes Start vs. Phillies
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes will head out for his next start in the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park.
Skenes dominated in his previous start vs. the Phillies, allowing just three hits, a walk and an earned run, while tying his season-high of nine strikeouts at Citizens Bank Park on May 18. The Pirates offense didn't come through for Skenes, who would take the 1-0 loss in his first career complete game.
The Pirates suffered a sweep in that road series, but have a chance to get the sweep themsles at home. They erased three deficits in the series opener on June 6, winning 5-4 on a walk-off, and then outlasting the Phillies in a 2-1 victory on June 7.
Oneil Cruz returns to the lineup after a day off. He will take back his leadoff spot and play in center field for the Pirates.
Alexander Canario, who played in center field in Cruz's absence, returns to left field, wih Tommy Pham headed back to the bench. Canario will also hit sixth in the lineup, dropping two spots.
The Pirates keep the same players in the lineup from the game prior, but made some changes to where they are in the batting order.
Henry Davis will catch Skenes for the 10th straight start and has hit home runs in back-to-back games, including the go-ahead solo home run in the last win vs. the Phillies. He moves up one spot in the lineup from sixth to fifth.
Nick Gonzales stays at second base, but drops from leadoff to fourth in the batting order. He has hit triples in back-to-back games vs. the Phillies and had the sacrifice fly walk-off in the series opener.
Ke'Bryan Hayes continues on at third base, but will drop two spots from fifth to seventh in the batting order.
The Pirates will keep their four other players in the same position and same spot in the lineup.
Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds stay at designated hitter and right field, plus second and third in the batting order, respectively. Jared Triolo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa round out the infield at first base and shortstop and the lineup at eight and ninth, respectively.
Triolo starts his seventh game at first base this season and for the third time in four games, as the Pirates face Phillies left-handed pitcher Cristopher Sánchez on the mound.
First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Philadelphia Phillies
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
C Henry Davis
LF Alexander Canario
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
1B Jared Triolo
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates