Pirates Get Great Injury News on Starting Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their starting pitcher due to injury in his previous outing, but still avoided a major crisis going forward.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney departed in the top of the seventh inning for the Pirates vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on June 7 at PNC Park.
Heaney allowed a leadoff double to Philies first baseman Alec Bohm and threw a fastball then went way wide of Pirates catcher Henry Davis, moving Bohm to third base with the game tied at 1-1.
Pirates athletic trainer Rafael Freitas checked on Heaney, who did a few warmup throws, but would leave with Freitas and end his start.
Right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson, who the Pirates recalled that same day, came in for Heaney. He struckout Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos after a 2-0 count, and then got back-to-back fly outs from catcher J.T. Realmuto and pinch hitter Bryson Stott, ending the inning unscathed.
Davis came through for the Pirates with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, which proved enough, as the home team took a 2-1 victory over their in-state rival.
The Pirates later revealed that Heaney left the game vs. the Phillies with left calf cramping, instead of a more serious injury that could've hurt Heaney the rest of the season.
Heaney spoke after the game and said that he was fine, but had never dealt with that kind of injury. He also praised Mattson and Davis for their performances.
"I'm good," Heaney said. "Yeah, just never had that before. Calf just kind of cramped up on me. Just, I don't know. A weird one. Obviously, it went well. Mattson did a great job, Hank's always prepared, phenomenal back there. Great job, obviously gave us the lead with the homer and the bullpen locked it down. It was a fun win."
Heaney said that he felt the cramp in his left leg from the start of the game and it stayed consistent until that wild pitch, where the trainers wanted him out so they could evaluate him.
"I just felt a little bit kind of weird all game and just kept going Threw one in warmups and kind of felt it a little bit and was like, 'Oh, that's weird.' But kept going. And then the one to Castellanos definitely just kind of grabbed on me. At the end of the day, it's not that bad but also, I'm not going to go in there and just be zoo-ing things around when we have guys that can come in and get outs. I just told [Kelly and the trainers], 'Hey, it's kind of grabbing.' They said they were going to make a move and I said, 'Alright. I'll give you all the information. You're the manager, do with it what you want."
Heaney had another strong performance for the Pirates, allowing just a solo home run to Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in the top of the first inning. He posted five strikeouts, with just three other hits and no walks in the six innings he pitched for the Pirates.
"Oh, man. I mean, he was at, I don't even know, 60 something pitches through six," Pirates manager Don Kelly said on Heaney. "Inducing contact early and just did a great job, mixing it in and out, using his changeup and curveball. Was flipping his curveball in, he had good command of it. he did a great job."
The Pirates signed Heaney to a one-year, $5.25 million deal this offseason and it's served as one of the better free agent deals they've made under general manager Ben Cherington.
He has a 3-4 record over 13 starts, a 3.24 ERA over 72.1 innings pitched, 52 strikeouts to 24 walks and an opposing batting average of .221.
