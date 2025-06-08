Pirates' Konnor Griffin Hits Inside-the-Park Home Run
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin showed why he's such a valued player at such a young age, thanks to his versatility.
Griffin, playing with Single-A Bradenton, faced off against the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies on the road on June 7.
Clearwater right-handed starting pitcher Sam Highfill left a fastball high-center and Griffin ripped it 100.1 mph in between the center fielder and right fielder.
Instead of this serving as a double or even a triple, Griffin displayed his incredible speed and ran all the way home for a three-run inside-the-park home run. He got across home plate in such a quick time that he didn't even need to slide.
Griffin also had another hit and made it back over home plate again, as fellow Pirates top prospect Wyatt Sanford hit a three-run home run in the 11-5 win for Bradenton.
This serves as Griffin's ninth home run so far in his first professional season of baseball, and his first since May 23 at home vs. Clearwater.
Griffin has excelled with Bradenton, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
He ranks amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
Griffin has also mostly played at shortstop, starting 32 of his 49 games there this season, while also serving as designated hitter in nine games and center field for eight games.
He had an incredible month of May, slashing .354/.393/.515 for an OPS of .909, with 35 hits in 99 at-bats, five doubles, one triple, three home runs, 14 RBIs, four walks to 21 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases in 24 games.
MLB Pipeline ranks Griffin, who just turned 19 years old, as the No. 2 prospect in the Pirates system, behind right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler, plus No. 34 overall in baseball.
The Pirates took Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
