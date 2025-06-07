Pirates Catcher Heads Back to the Injured List
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates catcher will miss time with injury once again in 2025.
The Pirates announced, amongst a number of moves, that they placed catcher/infielder Endy Rodríguez on the 10-day Injured List with right elbow discomfort.
Rodríguez started for the Pirates in the series opener vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on June 6. He caught the first inning, but after going out for warmups before the second inning, he left and Henry Davis took over as catcher.
Pirates manager Don Kelly said postgame that Rodríguez felt the pain in his right elbow during the first inning and wanted to test it, but couldn't go on any further.
Rodríguez also left early vs. the the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 14. He took a curveball from star pitcher Paul Skenes off his throwing hand and suffered a right index finger laceration that required stitches, with Davis coming in for him that game as well.
Rodríguez went on the 10-day Injured List on April 15 and then eventually started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14.
He played in eight games with Indianapolis, slashing .154/.241/.385 for an OPS of .626, with four hits in 26 at-bats, two home runs for four RBIs and three walks to five strikeouts.
Rodríguez came back to the Pirates after fellow catcher Joey Bart went on the seven-day concussion Injured List on May 28.
He made nine starts at first base, as Pirates starting first baseman Spencer Horwitz dealt with injury, and also made five starts at catcher, serving as the backup to Bart, prior to his first injury.
Rodríguez started his first game back for the Pirates in their 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 1. He also started vs. the Houston Astros at PNC Park on June 4, a 3-0 win for the home team.
He suffered an injury during winter ball following the 2023 season and underwent reconstructive surgery on ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and flexor tendon on Dec. 12, which kept him out for the 2024 campaign.
Rodríguez did come back for 10 games at the end of 2024, playing six with the Double-A Altoona Curve and four with Indianapolis.
Davis will continue on as the main catcher for the Pirates with Rodríguez and Bart out injured.
The Pirates also announced that they selected the contract of catcher Brett Sullivan from Triple-A Indianapolis, who will backup Davis.
