Pirates Announce Next Paul Skenes Start

The Pittsburgh Pirates have aligned their next four starting pitchers, with a newcomer in the mix.

Sep 28, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mike Burrows (53) follows through on a pitch against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mike Burrows (53) follows through on a pitch against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Pirates have set their starting rotation for their upcoming four-game series against the NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, headlined by rookie Mike Burrows’ first career start and a marquee matchup featuring Paul Skenes and Freddy Peralta.

Game 1: Thursday, 6:40 PM ET – RHP Mike Burrows

Right-hander Mike Burrows will take the mound for his first career MLB start after making just one relief appearance in 2024. Burrows, an 11th-round draft pick in 2018, impressed in his lone outing last September, tossing 3.1 innings of two-hit, one-run ball against the Yankees. The Pirates are hopeful the 25-year-old can provide a spark against a feisty Brewers lineup.

Game 2: Friday, 6:40 PM ET – RHP Paul Skenes

Friday’s showdown features a must-watch pitching matchup between Pirates ace Paul Skenes (3-5, 2.44 ERA, 62 K) and Brewers righty Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.59 ERA, 57 K). Skenes has been his dominant self despite a lack of run support, while Peralta will have to contend with Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who owns a scorching .387 average and 1.053 OPS against him in his career.

Game 3: Saturday, 4:05 PM ET – RHP Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller (1-6, 3.88 ERA) looks to reverse his tough winning luck as he takes on Milwaukee’s Quinn Priester (1-2, 4.66 ERA). Keller has struggled with Brewers catcher William Contreras, who has tagged him for a .313 average and two homers in 16 career at-bats. Priester was originally drafted by the Pirates in the first round of the 2019 draft. He was traded to the Red Sox last season for infielder Nick Yorke.

Game 4: Sunday, 1:35 PM ET – LHP Bailey Falter

Lefty Bailey Falter (3-3, 3.50 ERA) closes the series, bringing his stellar home numbers (3-1, 2.32 ERA at PNC Park) into a battle with Brewers rookie Logan Anderson (3-0, 1.69 ERA). Falter has been lights-out lately, not allowing a run in his last three starts.

