Series Preview: Pirates Hope to Ride Hot Pitching Streak vs. Brewers
The Pittsburgh Pirates (17-33) host the Milwaukee Brewers (24-26) for a four game homestand on Memorial Day weekend, as they are looking to keep momentum from a series victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
Pittsburgh scored five runs across the three game series, but still managed to win two games. As has been the case all season, their strong starting pitching kept them in games and gave them opportunities to win while the offense has been in an elongated slump.
On Monday, veteran right-hander Mitch Keller provided another quality start — his eighth of the season — by going six innings and allowing only one run. The Pirates' bullpen gave up six runs in the 7-1 loss.
Bailey Falter continued his strong month of May on Tuesday. He pitched seven shutout innings and struck out five in the Pirates' 1-0 win.
Then, on Wednesday afternoon, Andrew Heaney pitched five innings, allowing only one run. Pittsburgh's bullpen strung together four shutout innings to give them a 3-1 win. It concluded a fourth consecutive solid start from a Pirates pitcher, going back to Paul Skenes' domination of Phillies hitters on Sunday.
The offense has been another story.
The Pirates have now scored four or fewer runs in 26 consecutive games, tying the MLB record for the longest such streak. This extends what was already the longest slump in franchise history and the majors this season. Their last game with more than four runs was a 9-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on April 22nd.
Milwaukee arrives in Pittsburgh with similar struggles at the plate. Their .229 batting average is 25th in MLB, and their slugging percentage of .349 is 28th. They're being led by first baseman Rhys Hoskins (.300/.402.500, 7 HR, 27 RBI) and young outfielder Jackson Chourio (.241/.260/.415, 7 HR, 26 RBI).
Their pitching has been middle of the pack, with a 4.11 ERA that ranks 19th in MLB. Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.59 ERA, 57 K) has been the ace of their staff for the past few seasons, and has continued that status in 2025. In ten games started, he has 55 innings pitched with a 2.59 ERA and 57 strikeouts.
The Pirates' struggling offense will be tasked with facing Peralta on Friday. Pittsburgh will have Skenes on the bump in an intriguing matchup of NL Central aces.
Key Stats
- Pirates’ historically bad offense: 4 or fewer runs in 26 consecutive games (Tied for MLB record)
- Boltin' Brewers: 65 stolen bases is second in MLB
- The Pirates and Brewers have met a total of 441 times. The Brewers lead the series 248-193.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Thursday, 6:40 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mike Burrows (First start in 2025)
- MIL: TBD
- Key Battle: This is Burrows' first start in 2025. His only previous big league appearance was in relief on September 28, 2024. He went 3.1 innings, allowing two hits and one earned run against the New York Yankees.
Game 2: Friday, 6:40 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Paul Skenes (3-5, 2.44 ERA, 62 K)
- MIL: RHP Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.59 ERA, 57 K)
- Key Battle: Peralta vs Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (.387 AVG, 1.053 OPS, 1 HR, 3 RBI in 31 career AB against Peralta)
Game 3: Saturday, 4:05 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (1-6, 3.88 ERA, 48 K)
- MIL: RHP Quinn Priester (1-2, 4.66 ERA, 25 K)
- Key Battle: Keller vs Brewers C William Contreras (.313 AVG, 1.041 OPS, 2 HR, 3 RBI in 16 career AB against Keller)
Game 4: Sunday, 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: LHP Bailey Falter (3-3, 3.50 ERA, 39 K)
- MIL: RHP Logan Anderson (3-0, 1.69 ERA, 23 K)
- Key Battle: Falter vs Contreras (.154 AVG, 1 HR, 2 RBI in 13 career AB against Falter)
Players to Watch
- SP Bailey Falter (PIT): 3-1, 2.32 ERA, 31 IP in 5 GS at home; has not allowed a run in last three starts
- OF Bryan Reynolds (PIT): Has a hit in five of last six games
- 1B Rhys Hoskins (MIL): .350 AVG, .440 OBP, 2 HR 3 RBI in last seven days
- SP Logan Henderson (MIL): 16 IP, 23 K, 1.69 ERA in first three career games started
