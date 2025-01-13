Pirates Announce Non-Roster Invitees For Spring Training
The Pittsburgh Pirates' roster is rounding out heading into Spring Training.
Pittsburgh announced on X that it will have 13 non-roster invitees at Spring Training. Eight of those 13 players will be right-handed pitchers: Carson Fulmer, Isaac Mattson, Tanner Rainey, Yohan Ramirez, Yerry Rodríguez, Burch Smith, Hunter Stratton, and Eddy Yean. Catcher Abraham Gutierrez, infielder Darick Hall, outfielder Bryce Johnson, infielder Malcom Nuñez and infielder Nick Solak are the position players who were invited.
Fulmer, Mattson, Hall, Solak, Rainey, Rodríguez, Gutierrez and Stratton were each signed to minor league deals earlier in the offseason. Stratton was non-tendered by the Pirates earlier in the offseason before getting re-signed. He'll likely spend most of the season rehabbing from a ruptured patella tendon in his left knee that he suffered on Aug. 24 against the Cincinnati Reds.
Yean put himself on the Pirates' radar with a strong 2024 season, going 7-5 with a 3.36 ERA in 48 appearances out of the bullpen and tallied 5 saves across Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. He pitched 75 innings and struck out 69 batters compared to walking just 22.
Yean also pitched in the Arizona Fall League, going 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in 9 appearances and he had three saves. In his 9.1 innings pitched, the hard-throwing right-hander gave up 13 hits, struck out 8 batters and walked 6.
Mattson made three appearances for the Pirates in 2024 and posted a 5.06 ERA in 5.1 innings pitched.
Rainey pitched 50 games for the Washington Nationals last season, posting a 4.76 ERA in 51 innings pitched. Fulmer, a former first-round pick by the Chicago White Sox, went 0-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 37 appearances for the Los Angeles Angels in 2024.
Ramirez pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox last season, going 0-5 with a 6.20 ERA in 38 appearances and pitched 45 innings in the big leagues. Smith made 50 appearances out of the bullpen for the Orioles in 2024 and went 4-1 with a 4.95 ERA in 56.1 innings pitched.
Rodríguez pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers last season, making 16 appearances and going 1-0 with an 8.72 ERA.
Injuries limited Gutierrez to just 49 games in the minor leagues for Pittsburgh last season, 44 of which came with Double-A Altoona. The right-handed hitting catcher batted .241/.274/.305 and drove in 21 runs last season.
Nuñez spent last season with the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians. The right-handed hitting infielder batted .250/.310/.365 with 11 home runs and 65 RBIs in 128 games.
Solak, a former second-round pick by the New York Yankees in 2016, hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2023. He spent last season in Triple-A Tacoma in the Seattle Mariners' minor league system and batted .311/.406/.446 with 9 home runs and 53 RBIs.
Hall last season in the Philadelphia Phillies' organization with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The left-handed hitting first baseman batted .236/.320/.387 with 16 home runs and 72 RBIs.
Johnson, a switch-hitting outfielder, had 63 at-bats for the San Diego Padres and batted .206/.286/.238 with 4 RBIs.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates