Pirates Announce Road Trip Starting Pitchers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Texas Rangers in their upcoming series on the road, looking to continue their momentum after winning this series against the Seattle Mariners at home.
Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates announced the starting pitchers for the series against the Rangers in right-handed Luis Ortiz on Monday, right-handed Mitch Keller on Tuesday and TBA (To be Announced) on Wednesday.
Ortiz last pitched on Aug. 13 against the San Diego Padres on the road. He pitched 5.0 innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs, one home run and two walks while striking out three batters, taking a loss after the Pirates scored no runs in the 3-0 defeat.
He has pitched in 30 games this season, starting eight games, all coming since June 26. He holds a 5-3 record, a 3.41 ERA in 95.0 innings pitched and 71 strikeouts to 30 walks.
Keller has had a good season so far, but his past two starts were the worst of his season so far. He allowed seven hits, seven earned runs and two home runs in the 9-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 9 and then allowed eight hits, eight earned runs and two home runs in the 8-2 to loss to the Padres on Aug. 14.
He is 10-7 on the season with a 3.95 ERA in 141.1 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts to 40 walks.
Right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes would normally pitch in that series finale against the Rangers, since he started the first game of the series against the Mariners, but the Pirates staff likely want to rest him.
The Pirates face divisional rival in the Cincinnati Reds at home next weekend and the coaching staff probably want him to start the series against them.
Pittsburgh will likely go to a bullpen arm to start, potentially Domingo German or Ryder Ryan, both right-handed pitchers. They may also choose to go full bullpen and rotate players throughout the game.
Starting pitchers in right-handed rookie Jared Jones and left-handed Marco Gonzales are both out with injuries and won't play this upcoming series.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates