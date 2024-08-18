Pirates Get Huge Boost in Mariners Finale
After dropping ten game in a row and falling in a major hole in the National League Wild Card race, the Pittsburgh Pirates were clearly happy to return home. They won the first two games of the weekend series over the Seattle Mariners and will look to complete the three-game sweep this afternoon with Jake Woodford on the mound.
Since being acquired by the Pirates, Woodford has experienced more success as a starter giving up just one run in two starts as opposed to four runs in two relief appearances. In his last time out against the San Diego Padres, Woodford went a career long six innings against the San Diego Padres. He allowed one run on three hits, keeping the best offense in baseball in check. Unfortunately, the Bucs struggled all night long at the plate, mustering up just one run.
Below, you'll find tonight's starting lineups which were turned in just moments ago by managers Derek Shelton and Scott Servais.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
2. DH Bryan Reynolds
3. SS Oneil Cruz
4. C Joey Bart
5. 1B Rowdy Tellez
6. LF Bryan De La Cruz
7. CF Michael A. Taylor
8. RF Ji-Hwan Bae
9. 3B Jared Triolo
P Jake Woodford (0-4, 5.87 ERA)
Player to watch - C Joey Bart
Bart has been swinging a really hot bat of late, collecting five multi-hit games in the 12 appearances he's made in the month of August. For of his eleven homers have been hit this month, but as he showed in yesterday's 7-2 win, he can drive the ball into the gaps as well, finishing the day with a pair of doubles.
SEATTLE MARINERS
1. CF Victor Robles
2. DH Juilo Rodriguez
3. C Cal Raleigh
4. LF Luke Raley
5. 2B Jorge Polanco
6. 1B Justin Turner
7. RF Dominic Canzone
8. 3B Josh Rojas
9. 2B Leo Rivas
P George Kirby (8-9, 3.42 ERA)
First pitch between the Pirates and Mariners is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. EST.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates