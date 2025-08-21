Tommy Pham Makes Bold Statement on Pirates
PITTSBURGH — While not many fans expected Tommy Pham to still be playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates past the trade deadline, the 12-year MLB veteran is still around and making a name for himself towards the end of the season.
Pham had an eventful series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park, one which put him at the center of attention from both fan bases.
He began a flare up with Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman after flipping his bat following a walk on four pitches in the bottom of the seventh inning, resulting in both benches and bullpens clearing, but no ejections in the 5-2 win for the Pirates on Aug. 18.
Pham then felt the ire of the large presence of Blue Jays fans, who traveled far and wide to support the team with the best record in the American League, especially in the series finale on Aug. 20, after he called out Heineman on Twitter for arguing about the strike zone.
The loud boos from the away crowd didn't sway Pham at all, as he knocked down a two out double in the bottom of the first inning, scoring two runs and putting the Pirates up 2-1, which proved crucial as the score remained the same the entire way, securing the series win for the home team.
While a series win over the best team in baseball is impressive for any team, the Pirates only get a fleeting moment of celebration, as they sit 54-74 overall, last place in the National League Central Division, 14 games back in the Wild Card race and the fourth worst record in the MLB.
Pham has had an up-and-down season, as he slashed .194/.278./219 for an OPS of .498 in the first 51 games of the season, before his breakout game vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 22, as he drove in three runs and hit two doubles.
Much of that came after he found the right contact solution for his rare eye disorder known as kerotaconus that he was diagnosed with in 2008, which causes contorted vision. This requires him to wear contact lenses that give him 20/15 vision.
Since then he's slashed .333/.394/.532 for an OPS of .926 in 41 games, with 47 hits in 141 at-bats, eight doubles, one triple, six home runs, 25 RBIs and 16 walks to 28 strikeouts, serving as one of the best hitters in a team that ranks towards the bottom of most offensive statistics.
Pham signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal this offseason, making the Pirates his 10th team in his MLB career and the ninth team he's played for this decade.
It came as a shock to many that Pham still was on the Pirates following the trade deadline, with the team nowhere near playoff contention, but Pham himself has high hopes for this team in the future.
He sees a roster with an incredible pitching staff, featuring right-handed starting pitchers in All-Star Paul Skenes, veterans in Johan Oviedo and Mitch Keller, plus rookie Mike Burrows, as well as a strong bullpen, with Dennis Santana, Braxton Ashcraft, Isaac Mattson and others.
Pham has had playoff success, making it five times with five different teams, most recently with the Kansas City Royals in 2024 and also with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
His experience with those teams gives him confidence that this team has what it takes to turn things around quickly and start aiming for the playoffs as early as next season.
“I told [general manager] Ben [Cherington] at the deadline my thoughts about this organization and one thing I mentioned was how we have a playoff pitching staff and I mean, people will laugh at me all they want, but this team is really close," Pham said. 'I’ve seen teams go from last to 95 wins. If you look at the Cubs in ‘14 and there’s plenty of examples going for it, but this organization has the pitching to do that.
“You have Skenes, you have Mitch, Ovi’, I’m a big believer in Burrows and the bullpen is kind-of lights out. Santana, Ash’, Matt’, [Chase Shugart], who am I missing?, there you go, [Kyle] Nicolas. There’s a lot to like here.
Still, while the Pirates do possess a strong pitching staff, their hitting has suffered all season long.
They possess both the lowest slugging percentage (.345) and OPS (.648), rank tied for the third lowest batting average (.232) and fifth lowest on-base percentage (.303). They also have the least home runs (88), RBIs (433), third least doubles (181), fourth least hits (984) and the sixth most strikeouts (1,110).
Pham said he and Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen have worked with the younger guys in the batting cages, getting them to hit more effectively, see the ball better, take more pitches and find what they want in an at-bat, which he sees everyone improving, but slowly.
“Offensively, me and Cutch, we’re trying to get guys to buy in to a philosophy here that we think brings success," Pham said. "If you look at what we’ve been doing lately, like how we’re grinding out at-bats. You look at guys like Jared [Triolo], he’s starting to become a tougher out and it’s stuff like that that we need to have guys to buy in offensively, as a group, to get the group to have success because earlier in the year, what we call, non-productive at-bats and it’s starting to change.
"Guys are starting to wear out the pitcher, become a harder out, essentially and things are starting to change for the better and it’s taking a constant reiteration, every hitter’s needed. Telling the guys to buy into this. Hard hit outs, productive outs, seeing pitches, looking for your pitch essentially, so that we can get guys out by the fifth inning, instead of the sixth, seventh. We’re getting better at it, but it’s taking some time.
Both Pham and McCutchen both really want their teammates to improve their plate discipline, earning more walks and getting on base more often. McCutchen has 51 walks in 2025, second most on the Pirates and Pham's 34 walks rank tied for fourth most on the team.
Pham sees an improvement at the plate, particularly by drawing walks and making pitchers work longer, as two key components to the top hitting teams in the MLB, which will bring the Pirates closer to postseason success, if they work towards that.
“Absolutely man, it’s tough," Pham said on getting his teammates to buy in. "You know, there’s a reason why me and Cutch have been in the league as long is because we are two of the hitters that have plate discipline and that’s a characteristic that helps, if you look at all the better hitting teams, that’s what they exemplify.”
