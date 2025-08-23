Pirates Make Three Lineup Changes vs. Rockies
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates go for the series win against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, switching up their lineup that they believe will help them get that victory.
The Pirates made three lineup changes, as they adjust to Rockies left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland, bringing in two right-handed batters.
Alexander Canario comes in at center field for Jack Suwinski and bats seventh for the Pirates and Liover Peguero takes over at first base in place of Spencer Horwitz and bats eighth.
Canario hit a solo home run in the 9-0 win over the Rockies in the series opener on Aug. 22, in his sole at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning.
He has struggled from the plate, batting .100 over the past 15 games with three hits in 30 at-bats, but a home run in the last game might get him back on track.
Peguero has struggled himself in the last seven games, with two hits in 15 at-bats, hitting .133, after a strong start. That included him hitting three home runs in the 8-5 defeat to the Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 2.
Joey Bart is the only other lineup change for the Pirates, coming in at catcher for Henry Davis, and hitting sixth in the batting order.
Jared Triolo stays at shortstop, but will leadoff for the Pirates. This marks his second time leading off for the Pirates, last doing so vs. the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 16.
Nick Gonzales continues on at second base and second in the lineup and Isiah Kiner-Falefa stays at third base and ninth in the batting order, rounding out the Pirates infield.
Bryan Reynolds stays in right field and third in the lineup and Tommy Pham, who hit a home run the game prior, continues on in left field and fourth in the lineup, completing the Pirates outfield.
Andrew McCutchen, who hit two doubles and scored four RBIs vs. the Rockies, stays on at designated hitter and fifth in the batting order, finishing up the Pirates lineup.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows will start for the Pirates, making his 16th start and 17th appearance in 2025.
Burrows had a strong outing in his previous start against the Cubs on Aug. 16, allowing just five hits, two walks and one earned run over five innings pitched, with four strikeouts in a no-decision, the Pirates lost 3-1.
He holds a 1-4 record, a 4.46 ERA overall 72.2 innings pitched, 73 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .237 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP.
This will mark Burrows' first ever time facing the Rockies and he'll aim for just his second win of the season.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Colorado Rockies
SS Jared Triolo
2B Nick Gonzales
RF Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
C Joey Bart
CF Alexander Canario
1B Liover Peguero
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
