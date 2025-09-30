Pirates Owner Calls 2025 Season Unacceptable
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a poor season in 2025, which not only left fans of the team dissatisfied, but the owner as well.
The Pirates finished 71-91 overall, finishing in last place in the National League Central Division and with the fifth worst record in baseball.
It also saw them fire manager Derek Shelton, following a 12-26 record on May 8, which already ended their chances of competing for a playoff spot in October.
Pirates fans have seen little winning, as they've had seven straight losing seasons and 10 consecutive years outside of the postseason, both the second longest streaks in the MLB, behind the Los Angeles Angels.
The Pirates had Don Kelly, the bench coach, take over as manager after Shelton's dismissal, and finished with a 59-65 record. Kelly also had a 37-25 record at home, with the .597 home winning percentage the ninth best in the MLB during that time.
Kelly signed an extension with the Pirates on Sept. 29, the day following the season finale and will serve as the manager for the team's foreseeable future.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting supported the decision to keep Kelly on and also said that he and the organization are dedicated to getting the franchise back to winning and competing in the postseason, noting the 2025 season as "unacceptable."
“This season, we fell well short as an organization both on and off the field,” Nutting said in the press release. “It has been unacceptable. Our focus must shift to execution, to delivering wins. Results are the only thing that matter. We owe it to our fans, to the city, and to the legacy of this team to get it right. Ben and everyone in the organization fully understands what is expected, and that the work ahead demands urgency. Today’s announcement of Donnie is the first of many steps we will take this offseason to bring winning baseball back to Pittsburgh.”
Despite noting the 2025 season as "unacceptable", general manager Ben Cherington will stay on for his seventh season in 2026 and so too will Pirates president Travis Williams.
The Pirates have historically had incredibly low payrolls under Nutting, including starting the 2025 season with a payroll of of $89,975,500, per Cot's Contracts, which was $20 million lower than their next National League Central opponent in the Milwaukee Brewers at $109,141,136.
It was also the fourth lowest in the MLB, with only the Miami Marlins at $68.9 million, Chicago White Sox at $74 million, the Athletics at $78.2 million and the Tampa Bay Rays at $82.9 million ranking lower than the Pirates.
The Pirates haven't signed a free agent position player to a multi-year deal since John Jaso, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal on Dec. 23, 2015, and the last free agent to a multi-year deal since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova, who singed a three-year, $26 million deal on Dec. 27, 2016
Nutting has also not seen much success since taking over as owner prior to the 2007 season, with a 1354-1619 (.455) record, just three playoff appearances from 2013-15 and four winning seasons in 19 years in charge.
Williams, following the press conference on Kelly's extension, didn't discuss payroll, but noted that they had the resources to win in 2026.
Pirates fans have protested Nutting throughout his tenure, demanding him to sell the team in many ways, with regular "Sell the team Bob" chants at PNC Park, accosting him on the left field rotunda on Opening Day, flying planes with that message and even graffiti outside the ballpark.
Nutting, Williams and Cherington have a crucial 2026, and with a strong pitching staff, headlined by Paul Skenes, and the best prospect in baseball in Konnor Griffin, fans won't take anything less than winning baseball.
