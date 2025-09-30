Pirates Faced Former Pitcher in Potential Final Start
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates took on a former pitcher in the season finale, who likely made his final outing in the MLB in his long and storied career.
The Pirates took on the Atlanta Braves in the series finale at Truist Park on Sept. 28, who had right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton start to end the 2025 campaign.
Braves left-handed pitcher Chris Sale gave Morton the chance to make the start in the series finale and he would do so.
Morton walked a batter and giving up two singles, but getting out of the first inning unscathed, then struck out Pirates center fielder Alexander Canario in the top of the second inning, marking his final at-bat of the game and potentially of his career.
He made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2008, but eventually joined the Pirates on June 3, 2009, along with left-handed pitcher Jeff Locke and outfielder Gorkys Hernández, in the trade that sent 2008 All-Star center fielder Nate McClouth to Atlanta
Morton struggled in his first two seasons with the Pirates, with a 5-9 record in 18 starts and a 4.55 ERA in 2009 and then a 2-12 record in 17 starts and a career-high 7.57 ERA in 2010.
He finally had a strong season in 2011, with a 10-10 record in 29 starts and a 3.83 ERA, earning Breakout Player of the Year honors from MLB.com.
Morton then dealt with injury issues, undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip, which pushed his 2012 debut back to April 14. He then only made nine starts, finishing with a 2-6 record and a 4.65 ERA, as he underwent Tommy John Surgery on June 14.
He returned to the Pirates almost a year later on June 13, 2013 and then had his best season yet, with a 7-4 record in 20 starts and a 3.26 ERA, plus 85 strikeouts.
His success coincided with the team's success, as the Pirates finished 94-68, ending 20 consecutive losing seasons and earning a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 1993.
Morton made a playoff appearance for the Pirates in Game 4 of the NLDS vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. He gave up a two-run home run, but had a solid outing over 5.2 innings with four strikeouts, but the Pirates fell 2-1, before eventually losing the series in Game 5.
He signed a three-year extension that offseason, with a club option for 2017. His 2014 season ended in September due to a sports hernia and then he had right hip surgery, which pushed his 2015 start back to May 25.
The Pirates traded Morton on Dec. 23 to the Philadelphia Phillies for right-handed pitcher David Whitehead, who never played at the MLB level.
Morton finished his time with the Pirates with a 41-62 record in 142 starts, a 4.39 ERA over 809.0 innings pitched, 563 strikeouts to 288 walks and a 1.43 WHIP.
While his time with Pittsburgh didn't go as he'd liked, Morton improved drastically later on in his career.
He won two World Series, with the Houston Astros in 2017 and then the Braves in 2021, made the World Series with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020, earned back-to-back All-Star nods in 2017 and 2018 and also finished third in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2018.
Morton may not have had the same impact with the Pirates, but that trade allowed Andrew McCutchen to take over in center field and have one of the better careers in franchise history.
The two faced off in that final start, with McCutchen tipping his helmet to Morton and then getting his final hit of the season off of him.
McCutchen recounted facing Morton in Triple-A and how how proud he was in Morton become a great pitcher after his time in Pittsburgh, while also thanking him for giving him a ball to hit.
"Glad he was able to lollipop a curveball in there for me to get a hit," McCutchen said to SportsNet Pittsburgh. Proud of him for what he's done and he's had a really good career and he definitely should be proud of that.
If that was the end for Morton, he finished with a 147-134 record over 416 appearances and 409 starts, a 4.13 ERA over 2,267.2 innings pitched, 2,196 strikeouts to 859 walks, a 1.32 WHIP and a .250 opposing batting average.
He also hit 200 batters with a pitch in his career, which is the highest of any active player and ranks fifth all-time in MLB history.
