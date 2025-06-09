Pirates Catcher Makes First 2025 Start
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have someone new behind the plate ahead of their upcoming game.
The Pirates will have Brett Sullivan as catcher for their series opener vs. the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, marking his first start of the season, and will hit eighth in the lineup. He takes over from Henry Davis.
Sullivan came to the Pirates in a trade with the San Diego Padres on April 16, with outfielder Bryce Johnson going the other way.
He played in 20 games with Triple-A Indianapolis, slashing .211/.250/.324 for an OPS of .574, with 15 hits in 71 at-bats, a double, two triples, a home run, 10 RBIs and four walks to 10 strikeouts.
The Pirates selected Sullivan's contract on June 7, after catcher Endy Rodríguez went back on the Injured List with right elbow discomfort. Starting catcher Joey Bart is also still on the concussion list, which made Davis the only healthy catcher until Sullivan came up.
Adam Frazier will start in left field for just the second time this season, taking over from Alexander Canario, and will also bat sixth in the lineup.
Frazier last started in left field in the series finale vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 13. He also started in right field twice, including the series opener vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on June 6.
Spencer Horwitz returns to first bae and will bat fourth in the lineup. Jared Triolo, who started at first base the past two games, takes over at shortstop from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and hits ninth in the batting order
The Pirates will face Marlins right-handed pitcher Eury Pérez, who makes his first start since Sept. 20, 2023 after dealing with Tommy John surgery.
Horwitz and Frazier are both lefties and manager Don Kelly likely sees them as an advantage over right-handed batters in Triolo and Canario.
The Pirates will keep the same players in the rest of the lineup, including Oneil Cruz leading off and playing center field, Andrew McCutchen batting second and serving as desiganted hitter and Bryan Reynolds hitting third and playing right field.
Nick Gonzales and Ke'Bryan Hayes round out the infield, playing both second base and third base, respectively. Gonzales drops down one spot in the batting order to fifth and Hayes stays batting seventh.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Miami Marlins
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
2B Nick Gonzales
LF Adam Frazier
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
C Brett Sullivan
SS Jared Triolo
